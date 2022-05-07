Permits Filed for 950 Ogden Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 881 Lexington Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Issac & Stern Architects and developed by Hung Pin Hung of Pro H Designs, the structure yields 24 residences, ground-floor commercial space, and 12 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are eight units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $61,715 to $156,130.
Construction has topped out on 144 First Street, a 12-story residential building in Jersey City‘s Powerhouse Arts District. Designed by Fogarty Finger Architecture and developed by EPIRE, the 125-foot-tall structure will yield 115,000 square feet with 84 apartments ranging from studios to three-bedroom units, as well as ground-floor retail space for two tenants. WSP is the structural engineer and Molfetta Corporation is the general contractor for the project, which is bound by Provost Street to the east, 1st Street to the south, and 2nd Street to the north. BHI, the U.S division of Israel’s Bank Hapoalim, provided a $36 million construction loan for the project in January.
Permits have been filed for a 12-story residential building at 429 Second Avenue in Kips Bay, Manhattan. Located between East 24th and East 25th Streets, the lot is a short walk to the 23rd Street subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Bentley Zhao of Nere Li Development LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Construction is rising on 15 Beekman Street, Pace University’s new 27-story expansion in the Financial District. Designed by Manish Chadha of Ismael Leyva Architects and developed by SL Green Realty, the 338-foot-tall tower will yield 213,084 square feet with classrooms, dorm rooms, a dining facility, a library, and a learning center. New Line Structures & Development is the general contractor for the property, which is alternately addressed as 126-132 Nassau Street and is located at the corner of Beekman and Nassau Streets.
The Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), Housing Development Corporation, and NYCHA have announced plans to construct Sol on the Park, a 195-unit affordable housing property in the Morrisania section of The Bronx. Located at the corner of St. Paul’s Place and Park Avenue, the project sits within the Morris II public housing development.
Façade work is shaping up at 241 West 28th Street, a pair of 22-story residential buildings in Chelsea. Designed by COOKFOX for MAG Partners, Atalaya, Safanad, and Qualitas, the 400,000-square-foot development will yield 480 units with 30 percent reserved for low- and middle-income households, as well as 8,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space. King Contracting Group is in charge of brickwork and Urban Atelier Group is the general contractor for the complex, which is located between Seventh and Eighth Avenues on what used to be an open-air parking lot that MAG Partners acquired in December 2018 under a 99-year ground lease with Edison Properties.
Construction has topped out on 244 East 52nd Street, a seven-story condominium building in Midtown East. Designed by Issac & Stern Architects for Minrav Development, the 26,000-square-foot structure will yield 15 residential units, a cellar level, a 30-foot-long rear yard, and a rooftop terrace. DCG is the general contractor for the property, which is being built on a 5,000-square-foot plot located between Second and Third Avenues. Sales and marketing will be handled by REUVENI, the first project for the company since partnering with Coldwell Banker Warburg on April 12.
Curtain wall installation is getting close to completion on Lyra NYC, a 52-story residential skyscraper at 555 West 38th Street in Hudson Yards. Designed by Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects with SLCE Architects as the architect of record and developed by Rockrose, the 570-foot-tall structure will yield 598 rental units ranging from studios to two-bedrooms. Site C GC is the general contractor for the property, which is located along Eleventh Avenue between West 38th Street and West 39th Street, directly across from the Jacob K. Javits Center.
Sales have launched for Post House, an 11-story residential building at 533 Pacific Street in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Issac & Stern Architects and developed by Sterling Town Equities, the structure yields 41 condominiums and an extensive amenity package. The property is located between 3rd and 4th Avenues. The...
Leasing has officially launched for The Kingsley, a new residential property at 2000 Murray Court in Fairfield, New Jersey. Developed by BNE Real Estate Group, the 99-unit building offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts and a collection of health and wellness amenities. Each residence at The Kingsley is...
