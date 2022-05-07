Permits Filed for 950 Ogden Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx

Construction has topped out on 144 First Street, a 12-story residential building in Jersey City‘s Powerhouse Arts District. Designed by Fogarty Finger Architecture and developed by EPIRE, the 125-foot-tall structure will yield 115,000 square feet with 84 apartments ranging from studios to three-bedroom units, as well as ground-floor retail space for two tenants. WSP is the structural engineer and Molfetta Corporation is the general contractor for the project, which is bound by Provost Street to the east, 1st Street to the south, and 2nd Street to the north. BHI, the U.S division of Israel’s Bank Hapoalim, provided a $36 million construction loan for the project in January.

