Iowa State

North Iowa Outdoors: The Iowa Walleye Challenge Has Begun

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Walleye Challenge, a statewide catch-and-release fishing tournament, started on May 1st. There are weekly prizes over the next two months, but the ultimate catch will be the data entered in a smart phone app. Sean Simmons is president of MyCatch, the app for recording the location where the walleye...

