Saturday Forecast: Mother’s Day lookin’ good!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – An area of low pressure and reinforcing cold front gave us more scattered showers and storms (of the non-severe variety) Saturday afternoon. While a few showers may linger early tonight, the rest...
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
MILLIONS of Americans are bracing for destructive winds of up to 60mph and large hail to pummel parts of the country today, as severe storms roll in. Damaging thunderstorms will ignite across the Southern Plains, and could spawn tornadoes from parts of Texas and Oklahoma into the Ozarks. The storms...
(KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Warning for a few counties Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. During a tornado warning, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.
WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A viewer in the path of Wednesday’s tornado warned storms in Texoma captured a moment you’ve got to see. While seeking refuge from the confirmed tornado that was on the ground in Wilbarger County near Lockett, the doors of the cellar were ripped from their hinges. Thankfully, no one was injured. […]
A group of meteorologists determined an area in the mid-west was more prone to tornado activity than other parts of the country. Since the early 1950s, Texas and Oklahoma have been the center of higher-than-average tornadic events. However, that area is seeing a decline in severe weather with the area...
(WGHP) — There’s an “enhanced” risk of severe weather in the Triad on Friday. This means we’re at risk of seeing hail, damaging winds and even tornados. Meteorologist Emily Byrd said that the severe weather will start to come through in the early evening. The entire Piedmont Triad is at risk of seeing this bad […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple school districts in the Charlotte area will dismiss students early due to the threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening. Hickory City Schools, Catawba County Schools and Iredell-Statesville Schools will all release students early Friday due to the forecast. Friday is a Weather Aware Day for the Charlotte area due to the risk of severe weather in the Carolinas.
A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
***WATCH LIVE COVERAGE ABOVE FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION**. No active tornado warnings for our area. We will have more on the damage left behind as the evening continues. Tornado Watch meaning: Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives! Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.
FORT MILL, S.C. — The South Carolina Strawberry Festival will get off to a later start this year due to a stormy forecast Friday. The town of Fort Mill announced the festival, in its 13th year, will now start on Saturday, May 7. The decision was made to delay the start due to a forecast with strong storms, gusty winds and lightning for the Carolinas on Friday.
Wheeling, W.V. (WTRF) As rain showers continue across the area, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Ohio and West Virginia. This was issued for 2 pm today and expires 8 am Saturday Rain totals will be around 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts possible through Saturday afternoon. There could be some […]
MEBANE, N.C. — A wall at a North Carolina distribution center was ripped apart by a severe storm on Friday, but none of the 30 workers inside the facility was hurt, an official said. Orange County Emergency Services Director Kirby Sunders said high winds, possibly a tornado, struck the...
FORT MILL, S.C. — The start of the 13th annual South Carolina Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill has been delayed from Friday evening to Saturday morning due to weather. The festival’s Twitter account tweeted about the change Thursday night, saying the possibility for strong storms, gusty winds, and cloud to ground lightning on Friday was to blame for the delay.
