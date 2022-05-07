Saturday Forecast: Mother’s Day lookin’ good!

***WATCH LIVE COVERAGE ABOVE FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION**. No active tornado warnings for our area. We will have more on the damage left behind as the evening continues. Tornado Watch meaning: Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives! Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO