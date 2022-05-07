Montgomery Co. Youth Job Fair set to be held next week

Job Fair

DAYTON — This coming week the Montgomery County Workforce Development Services are set to hold a Youth Job Fair.

On Wednesday, May 11, at 11:00 a.m., the development services will host the job fair at Day Air Ballpark on N. Patterson Boulevard in Dayton.

There will be 50 local employers with training providers in attendance.

The event is for young adults aged between 17 to 24 years old.

Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice and Commissioner Judy Dodge will make an appearance at the event.

The event will end at 2:00 p.m.

