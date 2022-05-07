ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Montgomery Co. Youth Job Fair set to be held next week

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Job Fair

DAYTON — This coming week the Montgomery County Workforce Development Services are set to hold a Youth Job Fair.

On Wednesday, May 11, at 11:00 a.m., the development services will host the job fair at Day Air Ballpark on N. Patterson Boulevard in Dayton.

There will be 50 local employers with training providers in attendance.

>>More than 1,000 Walmart employees may lose job after massive fire damages site near Indianapolis

The event is for young adults aged between 17 to 24 years old.

Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice and Commissioner Judy Dodge will make an appearance at the event.

The event will end at 2:00 p.m.

Darke Co. Jail awarded $1.8M for capital improvements

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Jail has been awarded more than $1.8 million for improvements to the 39-year-old facility. The funding was received from the state of Ohio and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. According to a release, the grant was the result of Senate Bill 310, which allowed money to be released for the Adult Correctional Building Fund.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Dayton, OH
