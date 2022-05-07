ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, NY

Seneca Housing Voucher Program will Continue

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seneca Housing will continue administering its housing choice voucher program in Seneca County. Finger Lakes Times reports the New York...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Proposed Newark DRI Projects to be Reviewed Monday

The Village of Newark’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) will hold a Local Planning Committee meeting on Monday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. This meeting is a working session for the committee, but the public is welcome to attend. At this meeting, the committee will review projects proposed for the DRI.
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

State Issues 2nd Round of Cannabis Cultivator Licenses

The state has approved its second round of cannabis cultivator licenses. The Cannabis Control Board announced on Thursday the approval of 36 licenses which will allow hemp farmers to grow marijuana to sell for recreational or medicinal use. The first round of conditional licenses was issued in April with one...
NEWARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seneca County, NY
Seneca County, NY
Government
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State’s Newest Law Starting May 7th

New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree. New York State residents may be shocked to hear about this new law. Some may feel...
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

Gillibrand Pushing for Rural Broadband Program

“We must close the digital divide in our country and ensure that every American has access to essential technological resources, no matter their zip code or socioeconomic status.”. Those are the words of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand as she pushes for the government to fully fund the USDA Rural Broadband Program...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Housing#Voucher#Finger Lakes Times#Seneca Housing#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
2 On Your Side

Preparing for cannabis dispensaries to open across NY

FREDONIA, N.Y. — Now that farmers are getting licenses from the state to grow cannabis, some communities are turning their attention to where the cannabis dispensaries will go. "We're looking at probably one, maybe two dispensaries, but that's up to the state," according to Jon Espersen, who chairs the...
BUFFALO, NY
FL Radio Group

New Tool Store Opening Soon In Geneva

A year after one store moved out, another is moving in. Harbor Freight is coming to the Geneva Town and Country Plaza. The family owned business was started in 1977 and now has over 12-hundred stores across the country. The chain advertises “quality tools for everyone at 80% off.”
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

UBI: $450 could go to caregivers and parents soon

A new UBI program is starting next month that would give caregivers like parents an extra $450 per month in the city of Ithaca, New York. The payments will go out to 110 Ithaca residents for 12 months. The program is privately funded and will help low income caregivers pay...
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
FL Radio Group

Bridge Repairs Coming to Watkins Glen State Park

The bridge near the Watkins Glen State Park Gorge Trail’s Franklin Street entrance will be closed for the season due to repairs taking place – that’s according to WENY. A temporary bridge will be erected for the summer. Visitors may need to use another entrance to the park when the trail opens by Memorial Day weekend.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Hydrant Flushing Starts Tuesday in Wakins Glen

Hydrant flushing in the village of Watkins Glen starts Tuesday. The process is expected to last several weeks. While flushing occurs, village residents may experience discolored water or reduced pressure. While it doesn’t pose as a health risk, the discolored water could affect residents doing laundry. Village officials recommend...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County COVID-19 Related Death Data Released

As the US reached its 1-millionth COVID death this week, the Cayuga County Health Department has provided an overview of COVID related deaths in Cayuga COunty since the start of the pandemic. The department’s data shows that these deaths declined significantly since the vaccines became widely available. Cayuga County...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua delays property revaluation, but residents could see sticker shock in 2023 if market doesn’t cool off

The Town of Canandaigua is delaying revaluation for another year. Property owners in Canandaigua won’t have their properties reassessed this year, according to officials. The town board decided against revaluation for two reasons. Supervisor Jared Simpson said Assessor Paul Arndt recently joined the Town team, so putting that responsibility...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Finger Lakes Land Trust Adds Land in Ontario County

The Finger Lakes Land Trust has acquired 71 wooded acres in the Ontario County town of Bristol. The property shares its western boundary with Stid Hill Wildlife Management Area and contains 5,365 feet of streambank on two tributaries to Canandaigua Lake. A mixed hardwood forest defines the landscape here, set...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Rotary Club Seeks Applications for Grants

The Geneva Rotary Club is seeking applications for grants from local organizations and agencies. Club President Stephanie Hesler explained that Geneva Rotary awards up to $1,000 for deserving projects in the Geneva community. “The Geneva Rotary Club takes great pride in our community grants program, which supports local programs, events,...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Names New School Superintendent

The Seneca Falls School District has a new School Superintendent. Michelle Reed has over 20 years of experience in public education. She is currently the superintendent in the Cairo-Durham School District just south of Albany. Reed was an English teacher and then director of curriculum and instruction prior to becoming the school superintendent.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy