Vice President to give commencement speech at TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vice President Kamala Harris is in Nashville this weekend to deliver the commencement address at Tennessee State University.

Saturday morning the Vice President tweeted a statement:

This morning I will deliver the undergraduate commencement address at Tennessee State University. Students- this is your moment. You worked hard to get to this day. I’m proud to celebrate this incredible achievement with you. VP Kamala Harris

VP Harris landed in Music City Friday night causing some intermittent traffic disruptions.

Those some traffic delays are possible Saturday as she travels to TSU and then to the Nashville International Airport.

She will be giving the speech to about 600 graduates at 9 o’clock.

TSU worked on last minute preparations yesterday. News 2 spoke with students who said they’re excited to listen to the speech and they’re honored she has chosen to visit.

