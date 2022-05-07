ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France's Macron Inaugurated For Second Term

By Jerome RIVET, Laurence BENHAMOU
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench President Emmanuel Macron was on Saturday inaugurated for a second term after his election victory over the far right, facing immense challenges in foreign and domestic policy following a first term which had often polarised the nation. In a ceremony at the Elysee Palace, Macron was confirmed by...

