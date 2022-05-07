For the Record - Saturday

May 1

4:36 p.m. — Deputies took a report of a theft in New Marshfield. Deputies are awaiting further information related to the stolen items.

5:13 p.m. — Deputies responded to Fourth Street, The Plains, in reference to a vandalism complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with the complainant, who stated that she does not want to pursue charges. Deputies returned to patrol.

6:48 p.m. — Deputies responded to New Marshfield for a report of a death. The death was found to be of natural causes and, after they completed their investigation, deputies stood by until the arrival of the funeral home.

7:14 p.m. — Deputies responded to a third-party complaint of domestic violence on Alderman Road, New Marshfield. On scene, deputies spoke with a woman, who stated that she was never in a domestic situation. Deputies did not notice any signs of domestic violence and, after making sure the woman was safe, deputies returned to patrol.

7:38 p.m. — Deputies received a report of male trespassing in and around a condemned property in Trimble Township. Deputies responded to the area but found the property and buildings empty of persons. Deputies returned to patrol.

7:57 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Burr Oak Boulevard in Nelsonville for a report of a traffic accident. Units determined that a motorist had left the right side of the roadway, which caused him to crash. The motorist received minor injuries and declined any medical treatment. The driver was given a citation for failure to control and given a summons date. No further action taken.

8:41 p.m. — Deputies received a request for a well-being check of an elderly female in Chauncey. The caller advised she had called an old phone number and inadvertently spoken to this elderly female, who sounded confused and possibly in distress. Athens County 911 was able to determine the elderly female’s location and deputies responded to her residence. Deputies arrived at the residence at the time her adult daughter (who is the caretaker) returned home. The elderly female has dementia but appeared to be in fine health and was being taken care of properly. No further action was taken at that time.

9:11 p.m. — Deputies responded to Carol Lane in The Plains in reference to a dispute. On scene, deputies spoke with a man, who stated he does not want to press charges. No further action needed.

9:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to Albany in reference to an inactive dispute. Deputies met with the caller, who advised that she was in an altercation with her wife. The caller had left to separate herself from the situation. The caller did not have any signs of physical injury, nor did she want to file charges at that time. The caller asked for a ride to a relative’s house so no further incidents would occur. The caller was transported to a nearby relative. No further action was taken at that time.

11 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Broad Street in the Village of Albany for a report of a verbal dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant, who stated that only a verbal argument had occurred with no threats or physical violence occurring. The complainant only wished for this incident to be documented.

11:09 p.m. — Deputies received a report of what sounded like a gunshot somewhere near Chauncey. Deputies responded to and patrolled the area but did not hear any further gunshots or observe any suspicious activity.

11:14 p.m. — Deputies received an automated alarm from a residence in Athens Township. Deputies responded to the residence and checked it. The residence appeared to be secure at that time.

May 2

12:35 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Alderman Road in Athens for a report of a dispute. Units arrived on scene and determined that no threats or physical violence had occurred, only a verbal argument. Both parties wished to separate within the household. Units resumed patrol.

3:51 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Terrace Drive in Trimble for a report of a dispute. Units arrived on scene but did not find any evidence that a dispute had occurred. This call was unfounded. Units resumed patrol.

6:17 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Northpoint Drive in Athens for a report of a burglary alarm. Units arrived on scene and met with the homeowner, who indicated it was a false alarm. Units resumed patrol.

10:32 a.m. — Deputies responded to Strouds Run Road in Athens for a breaking and entering report. The complainant stated that somebody had broken into a worksite and stolen copper. A report was taken.

1:03 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to West High Street, Jacksonville, on a property damage report. A report was taken.

1:38 p.m. — Narrative Deputies were dispatched to Chase Road, Albany, on an inactive dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to involved parties and determined the dispute was verbal only. The involved parties were separated on scene and deputies returned to patrol.

1:39 p.m. — A vehicle damaged a gate near the Alexander High School softball fields. The truck left the scene without reporting the incident. This case is under further investigation.

3:25 p.m. — Deputies responded to Coolville for a well-being check. Negative contact was made, and deputies returned to patrol.

7:42 p.m. — Deputies responded to Wooten Road in Athens for report of a verbal dispute. Once on scene, the initial reporter advised that the other party had already left. No injuries were reported, and deputies returned to patrol.

8:08 p.m. — Deputies received a report of property damage in The Plains. The caller wished to have a report on file.

8:40 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 682 in Athens to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop.

10:43 p.m. — Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to a possible breaking and entering. Upon arrival, the residence was in such a dilapidated condition that deputies were unable to determine what, if anything, had been tampered with or moved. No contact was made at this location. Complaint unfounded.

May 3

11:11 a.m. — Deputies responded to Brimstone Road in Coolville on an attempt to locate a male for the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies did not locate the male and returned to patrol.

11:30 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of livestock on or near the roadway on Lake Drive, Trimble. On arrival, the deputy spoke with neighbors in the area and found the residence of the owner. While attempting to make contact, the deputy saw the owner placing the animals back in their fence.

11:37 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Tomoko Trailer Court in The Plains in attempt to serve a felony warrant. At the trailer court, deputies located Rita Howland and placed her under arrest for a felony warrant. Rita was transported to SEORJ awaiting arraignment.

11:54 a.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains to speak with an individual about a theft complaint. The individual stated that between 5/1/22 and 5/2/22, someone had stolen a safe from his residence on Mill Street, Chauncey. A report was taken and the investigation is pending.

12:21 p.m. — A resident of Oakdale Road, Glouster, contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report incidents of harassment. A report was taken.

12:31 p.m. — Deputies were requested to assist Adult Parole at a residence on Campbell Road, New Marshfield. It was reported upon arrival that the male subject had fled out the back door of the residence. Deputies assisted APA with their investigation.

2:49 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains to assist Hopewell. The individual was transported, and deputies returned to patrol.

9:41 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the Nelsonville area for an inactive dispute. When deputies arrived, they spoke with both parties involved. A male stated he was being denied his property by a female at the residence. With deputies on scene, the male was able to retrieve his belongings without incident.

9:42 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of a gunshot. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate anyone shooting.

10:12 p.m. — Deputies responded to SR 682 outside of The Plains for a loud music complaint. The caller responded that multiple neighbors were playing loud music. Deputies patrolled the area, but no loud music was heard at that time.

10:27 p.m. — Deputies responded to Dover Township in reference to a dispute that happened earlier in the evening. Contact was made with the caller, victim and suspect. Deputies spoke with all parties regarding situation and advised that if this continued or escalated, criminal charges were a likely result. No further action taken. Return to patrol.

May 4

12:16 a.m. — Deputies responded to Waterloo Township to assist EMS. Deputies arrived on scene but were ultimately not needed. The patient was voluntarily transported to OMH.

2:29 a.m. — Deputies responded to Lee Township for a suspicious vehicle complaint. The area was patrolled but no contact was made with any ATV in the area, nor was any such vehicle observed. This complaint was determined to be unfounded, and deputies returned to patrol.

1:26 p.m. — Deputies responded to Luhrig Road, Athens, in reference to a suspicious person. Contact was made with the male, who stated he was looking for mushrooms. He was told not to be back on the complainant’s property, or he could be charged with trespassing.

4:28 p.m. — Deputies made contact with the owner of a stolen dealer license plate, who advised he did not know when the plate went missing, or even if it was stolen. He advised the plate could have been lost two to three months ago. He also advised that he had already replaced the license plate. This matter is considered closed.

4:59 p.m. — A resident of North Plains Road, The Plains, contacted the sheriff’s office to report that juveniles were riding mopeds recklessly in a parking lot. The deputies dispatched had negative contact with the juveniles. No criminal behavior was observed.

6:59 p.m. — Deputies responded to a fight in progress at Dollar General in Glouster. Prior to deputies’ arrival, a suspect was detained by Glouster PD. The two males involved were uninjured.