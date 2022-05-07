ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

East El Paso stabbing sends one person to the hospital

By Rachel Phillips
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hYcM_0fW2iSwd00

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was stabbed in east El Paso and is now in the hospital.

El Paso Police say the stabbing happened just before midnight at the 1600 block of Bill Ogden Drive.

According to police the person stabbed suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

The post East El Paso stabbing sends one person to the hospital appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 3

Related
KTSM

EPPD arrests man after shots fired at bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say a man who opened fire at a Far East El Paso Bar has been arrested. According to EPPD, the incident happened on Saturday, April 23rd, as officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command heard gunshots coming from outside of their offices. Officers ran […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

3 Teens arrested in city’s latest murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three teens have been arrested in connection with the city’s latest murder, where 15-year-old Kevin Gonzales was killed last Friday. RELATED STORY: Teen stabbing victim was involved in 2018 viral video with EPPD officer According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the Crimes Against Persons (CAP) Unit […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman dies in hospital after being dropped off with gunshot wound

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the woman was pronounced deceased after she arrived at Presbyterian Hospital around 3 a.m. Monday morning. According to APD, homicide detectives have interviewed the male driver who took the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque family asking for help finding missing daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez was last seen the morning of April 15 near Isleta and Blake. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office original missing person’s flyer said Marquez was possibly with an armed and dangerous individual. Her mother, Ivonne Jaramillo, is worried that person is her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Jonathan Martinez. “I can’t say a lot but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Police#Violent Crime
KRQE News 13

Woman charged with second-degree murder of boyfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is facing a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death. Michelle Morgan, 40, is accused of stabbing Martin Miera to death at the Desert Willow Apartments on Jefferson. According to the criminal complaint, neighbors heard the couple arguing. Morgan claims Miera stabbed her in the leg […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Woman arrested after breaking into home, assaulting resident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers arrest a woman after she smashes through a window and assaults a resident. Police say the incident happened on Thursday, May 5, along the 2100 block of Wedgewood in East El Paso. Officers were sent to a residence there on a call of an […]
EL PASO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 Amarillo residents indicted on meth-related charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo residents were indicted on multiple counts of methamphetamine charges, according to court documents filed on Thursday by the US District Court for the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas. The documents detailed that Mandis “Twin” Charles Barrow and Stephanie Ann Saldana were charged with the following: Conspiracy […]
AMARILLO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland woman dies in I-20 crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman has died following a crash in Interstate 20.  According to a crash report, at 11:26 p.m. on May 2, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene just two miles west of Midland. There troopers found a Toyota Camry, driven by 63-year-old Mary Lou Mosley and a […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Two killed in head-on collision near Kirby Lake identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people killed during a collision near Kirby Lake have been identified. Roxanne Rivero Medina, 35, and James Henry Wheeler, 96, both of Abilene, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 83/84 just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police say witnesses report Wheeler was driving the wrong way […]
ABILENE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Shots fired at Odessa home

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa man is frightened after two gun shots went through the cars in front of his home Tuesday night around 10:30 on Huber Avenue. The Odessa Police Department said random shootings don’t happen too often, but they will always investigate these incidents. JB Farley lives on Huber Avenue where his […]
ODESSA, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Fort Bliss motorcyclist who died in northeast El Paso crash identified

UPDATE (4/18): Police indentified the driver as Luis Baltazar Torres. UPDATE (4/17): Police officials say one unidentified, 32-year-old man driving a 2013 GSXR-R750 motorcycle died on the scene of a crash last night. It happened around 11:52 p.m. on US-54 near the Transmountian exit. Initial investigations revealed the motorcyclist was traveling northbound at a high The post Fort Bliss motorcyclist who died in northeast El Paso crash identified appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque men accused of killing informant, threatening a witness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Attorney’s Office says 45-year-old Robert “Fat Head” Padilla and 49-year-old Gary Coca killed a man in Las Vegas, New Mexico in 2019 after he provided information to law enforcement. They say Padilla is a known drug dealer, trafficking cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. Investigators say Padilla also used physical force against […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico families forced to evacuate multiple times

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The evacuations in San Miguel and Mora counties keep expanding, forcing families to run and leave everything behind…again. Families News 13 spoke with fled from canyons in the area with what belongings they had for the first time, but some say they’ve had to contend with leaving everything behind for this fire […]
POLITICS
Nationwide Report

19-year-old woman injured after a driver hits her during an argument in McDonald’s parking lot (San Antonio, TX)

19-year-old woman injured after a driver hits her during an argument in McDonald’s parking lot (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old woman suffered injuries after a driver ran her down during an argument in McDonald’s parking lot. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run accident took place at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of WW White Road. The early reports showed that two groups of people were leaving a McDonald’s when they got into a fight in the parking lot [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy