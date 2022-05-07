East El Paso stabbing sends one person to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was stabbed in east El Paso and is now in the hospital.

El Paso Police say the stabbing happened just before midnight at the 1600 block of Bill Ogden Drive.

According to police the person stabbed suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

