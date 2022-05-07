ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Weather Now: Cloudy, Cool Rest of Weekend; Showers Possible Today

By Britney Trumpy
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

Happy Saturday

We’re starting off the day on a rainy, gloomy but mild note. Overnight lows dropped down into the low 50s and upper 40s, which is actually fairly mild. However throughout the day today, those temperatures will be holding steady topping out in the low 50s, cooler than what we’re used to this time of year.

We’re starting off the day with lots of clouds overhead and rain showers along the coast and south of Providence.

Aside from the clouds, rain, and cooler temperatures, it’s also going to be fairly windy. Wind will be consistently out of the northeast at 15-20 mph gusting upwards of 30-35 mph.

The best chance for rain today will be during the first half of the day and in areas further to the south and along the coast.

During the second half of the day today, showers will begin to push south and clear out of the area. Clouds however will be sticking around.

Looking forwards to Mother’s Day tomorrow, it looks to be better than today, but still not ideal. We’ll still be on the cooler side with highs topping out in the mid-50s. Rain chances drop off significantly, and we should be staying dry, clouds will also still be lingering but hopefully, a few rays of sunshine will make an appearance.

Providence, RI
KXLY

A Cool, Cloudy Day Today – Mark

It will stay cool for most of the day, barely breaking into the 50s. Some scattered showers are also coming to some parts around the Inland Northwest. Temperatures are well below average, about 15 degrees cooler than the 65 °F average. It will get progressively colder and stay cool...
ENVIRONMENT
Williamson Source

WEATHER- Perfect! Just Like Mom!

Mother Nature showers her love on all the moms today with some awesome weather! Things are going to remain dry for a few days and temps are going to heat up mid-week so enjoy!!. Today. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 5 mph. Tonight. Partly cloudy,...
ENVIRONMENT
WVNT-TV

Sunny and Seasonable Tuesday

Tuesday we continues to enjoy blue skies and dry weather. Winds move out of the south helping us reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnights get warmer too in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday, we should make a shot at the low 80s in a majority of the...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Expect near 90 degree temperatures this week

Dry and hot conditions through Wednesday but could see thunderstorms later. “Nothing changing…stay hot, humid and dry for your Tuesday. We’ll once again climb to near 90 degrees with a lot of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

