Although the entire NFL schedule will be released Thursday, the Eagles know when they will be playing at least one of their games. On Monday, the NFL announced their first set of Monday Night Football games, and the Eagles will be part of a doubleheader Sept. 19th, taking on the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. The other Monday night game will be the Tennessee Titans going on the road to take on the Buffalo Bills. That game will be televised on ESPN and begin at 7:15 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO