Los Angeles County, CA

Driver Threatens Residents with Knife After Crashing into Building

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a building at an apartment complex Friday evening, began chasing residents with a knife after the collision.

Anthony Cheval / KNN

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Palmdale Station received a call at around 4:52 p.m. May 6, that a vehicle had collided with a building on the 38300 block of Division Street in the city of Palmdale.

While deputies were in route, they received an update that the driver of the vehicle was now chasing residents of the complex with a knife attempting to stab them. The driver (now suspect) was detained by multiple residents until deputies arrived.

A resident that lived in the unit where the vehicle struck the building could be heard saying “you almost killed my father.”

Los Angeles County Fire Department and AMR Ambulance responded to the location and transported the suspect to a local area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

No major injuries occurred during this incident to any parties involved. One resident was treated for a minor cut to his back and released at the scene by paramedics.

Video: Anthony Cheval, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

