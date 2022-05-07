STORM WATCH: Flooding, strong winds overnight in New Jersey; breezy on Mother’s Day

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Michele Powers says the rain and wind will continue overnight, but conditions will gradually clear on Mother’s Day.

Sunday: Morning showers, then some breaks of sun by late in the day. Windy and cool, highs in the middle 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs middle 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, and pleasant highs around 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower to middle 70's.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs middle and upper 70s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs upper 70s.