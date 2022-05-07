ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Flooding, strong winds overnight in New Jersey; breezy on Mother’s Day

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Michele Powers says the rain and wind will continue overnight, but conditions will gradually clear on Mother’s Day.

Sunday: Morning showers, then some breaks of sun by late in the day. Windy and cool, highs in the middle 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs middle 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, and pleasant highs around 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower to middle 70's.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs middle and upper 70s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs upper 70s.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

