STORM WATCH: Cloudy and windy Mother’s Day on Long Island

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Mother’s Day will feature plenty of clouds with a chance of lingering hit or miss showers through the early afternoon, especially in the morning.

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Krystal Ellis says northeast winds will persist 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. High temperatures will be near 55.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Still cloudy with a chance for light showers in the evening. Breezy northeasterly winds persist 15-25 mph. Lows near 41.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and cool. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the mid-40.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with seasonable highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Skies become mostly cloudy at night with lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies will give way to mostly cloudy skies at night. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Some places may warm up to the low 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine in the afternoon with seasonably warm highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12

News 12

