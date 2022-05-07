ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Reflecting on Mom: Branch County kindergarteners share thoughts

Even young children seem to realize a mom's life isn’t easy. At least that's true of these 5- or 6-year-old Coldwater, Bronson and Quincy kindergarten students.

With Mother's Day on Sunday, the Daily Reporter asked students several questions, including: What is your mom’s hardest job? How do you like to spend time with Mom? What will you write on your Mother’s Day card?

Sammy Annajar, of Coldwater, said his mom works hard, cooking, cleaning and taking care of his baby brother. That’s also what makes her the best mom in the whole world. “Because she cleans and cooks for me," Sammy said.

But he really likes watching TV with Mom and playing with his toys.

Luna Torres-Camargo of Coldwater, when asked about her mother, said, “Mmmm, well I would like to help her with the babies. Bubba, he’s my brother — he’s a dog and I have two babies, a boy and a girl. They are twins.”

They are too small to walk and crawl, Luna said.

As for her Mother’s Day card, “I think it’s going to say ‘I love you.’ I would like to draw my mom and me and my dad and the babies," Luna said.

Rania Maflahi, of Coldwater, is concerned about her mother’s health.

“She already did a surgery and I need to help her," Rania said. "I usually get her water and safe stuff so she can eat. She eats safe stuff, not hot stuff, zero sugar, no exercising and no milk and no cereal."

As for her Mother's Day card, “I will say, ‘Thank you Mom. Thank you for cooking stuff when you weren’t sick.’”

Charlotte Nearpass, of Coldwater, also sees her mother’s biggest task is “Taking care of us — me and my brother.”

For favorite mom-time activity is “Sitting with her and doing my tablet.”

Her Mother’s Day card would read, “Dear Mom, I hope you have the best day ever. Love Charlotte.”

Ethan Lyon-Welch, of Coldwater, is a young man of few words. But he’s confident that Mom’s hardest job is working at the paint store. For fun he likes playing outside with mom and his short, sweet card would say, “I love you.”

Maxwell Winright, of Coldwater, just learned that Mother’s Day is Sunday, but he knows from past experience that it a day “You give your mother presents.”

Max said Mom’s most difficult task is to “help us get ready to move.”

What he really likes is to play at the park with his mother.

Camden Carpenter, of Bronson, had a quick answer about his mom’s most difficult job.

“Probably cleaning,” Camden said. “Our house gets messy so much because it’s so big.” After that, it’s “Probably washing the dishes. I have four people my family.”

But he’s willing to help. Camden said his Mother’s Day card would read, “‘I will help you clean,’ or something.”

Sage Cary, of Bronson, hasn’t given her mother’s role too much thought.

To the question “What’s the hardest part about being a mom?” Sage shrugged her shoulders, “I don’t know,” she said.

Maybe that’s because she currently wants to be a teacher.

“Sometimes I play school at my house,” Sage said.

She's picked up on teaching techniques such as sentences. In her Mother’s Day card, “I put me and my mom. And there was a sentence: ‘I love you, Mom,’” Sage said.

Liam Ledford, of Bronson, said his mom’s hardest job is outside the home.

“She goes to work and types,” Liam said. In a Mother’s Day card he would write, “How was work?”

Ryleigh Siwik, of Bronson, has a plan to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“I’m going get a her a little coloring poster so she can color it,” Ryleigh said. “And I’m going to get her another cup because my baby sister is drinking out of a cup.”

As for her mom’s hardest job, it’s “My baby sister,” Ryleigh said. “But when my baby sister is asleep, we can have fun.”

Reed Berlincourt, of Quincy, is pretty sure his mom’s hardest jobs is grocery shopping and “getting a birthday card for me.”

He’s planning to create a Mother’s Day card that says “I love you” and is decorated with a cat and a heart.

Emma Gilbert, of Quincy, is well aware Mother’s Day is coming.

“I’m excited. I’m going to get, like a bouquet, and I’m going to make cards,” Emma said.

When asked to think of her mom, Emma closed her eyes. What’s the hardest part of being a mom? Her eyelids flew open.

“Taking care of my brother because he has to earn lots of money. He’s 17.”

Her favorite mom-time activity is “baking, like cookies and cupcakes, cakes and ganache.”

Her Mother’s Day card would read, “Dear Mom, I love how you took a lot of work off, on your days off. Thank you for being the best mother ever. I love you.”

Logan Oiler, of Quincy, thought about the question.

“Probably taking care of me and my two sisters and my dog. My dog is my brother. She has to take care of four things,” Logan said.

Logan likes to play games with her mom and the movie nights they sometimes have on weekends.

Chace Traskos, of Quincy, said his mom’s toughest job is going to work at the doctor’s office. When they’re home he especially likes drawing pictures with her.

His Mother’s Day card would read, “I love you Mama. When it’s my birthday I’ll give you cake.”

