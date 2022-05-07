Brickhouse plans kayaking, other 4-H summer activities

Whether it’s helping them kayak local waterways or complete arts and crafts projects, Angie Brickhouse strives to make sure the kids who participate in 4-H enjoy their experiences.

Brickhouse started her position as Extension agent for 4-H Youth Development at the Camden County Center of NC Cooperative Extension in February.

A former teacher, Brickhouse is enthusiastic about meeting kids and finding out their interests. She plans to use their suggestions to prepare upcoming 4-H programs and activities.

“I can really cater to what they want to do,” Brickhouse said.

Originally from Rockwell, Brickhouse earned her bachelor’s degree in recreation management, with a concentration in outdoor experiential education, from Appalachian State University. She completed a dual program that earned her both a master’s degree in education and her teacher’s certification at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Before taking the job with Extension, Brickhouse worked as a teacher for 17 years, most recently as a STEM instructor in the Edenton-Chowan Schools.

As a STEM teacher, Brickhouse has experience creating engaging and hands-on activities for children. She also grew up with an appreciation for the outdoors.

That’s why she’s looking forward to offering a full slate of 4-H activities, many of them planned for the outdoors, this summer.

Those activities include a STEM Camp, hiking, arts and crafts, kayaking and public speaking. Many of the activities will take place at Treasure Point 4-H Park in Camden, she said.

One activity Brickhouse is most excited about is kayaking. She has been kayaking herself for more than 28 years and finds it a peaceful way to relax.

Brickhouse said kids who sign up for kayaking will be able to experience nature while they paddle a variety of waterways in Camden. She plans to instruct participants how to kayak, use the proper paddle strokes and adjust the kayak’s pedals.

Brickhouse said she also loves to paint and draw, and looks forward to also offering arts and crafts activities this summer. Many of those activities will be inspired by nature, she said.

To encourage more participation in 4-H activities, Brickhouse has visited several classes in the Camden County Schools and passed out flyers to both parents and students.

For more information about the 4-H programs offered by the Camden Center of NC Cooperative Extension, call (252)331-7630 or visit https://camden.ces.ncsu.edu.