Gilliam County, OR

Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-07 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 242 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Daggett impacting Interstate 15 and Interstate 40, moving east at 45 mph. The dust channel is causing multiple traffic accidents along Interstate 15 east of Barstow, CA. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 124. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 51. Locations impacted include Barstow, Daggett, Afton Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs, Ludlow, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Nebo Center and Lenwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 04:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water also nearly covers the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 3:32 PM and 4:14 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/04 PM 3.0 1.3 1.7 1.0 Minor 12/05 AM 3.1 1.4 1.6 1.0 Minor 12/04 PM 2.9 1.2 1.7 1.0 None 13/05 AM 3.3 1.6 1.7 1.0 Minor 13/04 PM 2.5 0.8 1.5 1.0 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/03 PM 3.0 1.3 1.6 0.5 Minor 12/04 AM 3.2 1.5 1.7 0.5 Minor 12/04 PM 3.0 1.3 1.7 0.5 Minor 13/05 AM 3.2 1.5 1.5 0.5 Minor 13/04 PM 2.7 1.0 1.5 0.5 None
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory means that onshore winds...wave action and/or tides will combine to create flooding of low areas along the shore...and near tidal rivers and creeks. Be prepared for the possibility of road closures and minor flooding of properties. If travel is necessary...do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Central Colorado River Basin; Central Yampa River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Lower Yampa River Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin. In Colorado, Animas River Basin. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times, especially on Interstate 15 between Sweet Grass and Shelby.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Esmeralda and Central Nye County. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust may reduce visibilities on roadways.
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Eastern Glacier, Toole, and Eastern Pondera. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times, especially on Interstate 15 between Sweet Grass and Shelby.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 04:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tide at Alexandria is at 5:00 AM and 5:18 PM.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY .Hot temperatures will lead to low relative humidity across far southwestern Nebraska this afternoon into the evening hours. Southerly winds will gust up to 30 mph leading to critical fire weather conditions across far southwestern Nebraska. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FAR SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FAR SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Red Flag Warning for low relative humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for low relative humidity and gusty winds is in effect from late Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ210...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph today. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible Thursday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent Wednesday and as low as 11 percent possible Thursday. * Temperatures...In the lower 90s today and upper 80s Thursday. * Impacts...Weather conditions will become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 05:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected near vulnerable dune structures. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves expected, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Oceanside Outer Banks, north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beach-adjacent properties and roadways, resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Numerous roads may be closed, including several sections of NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event with conditions peaking through Wednesday, then gradually improving late in the week. The greatest threat of ocean overwash and inundation will occur around the times of high tide. Dune erosion will be progressive and overwash will likely be worse with each successive high tide. High tide will be around 4 AM Wednesday morning and 430 PM Wednesday afternoon. NC DOT is reporting that NC-12 between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe will remain closed through at least Wednesday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 AM 2.5 1.3 1.8 3 Minor 11/04 PM 2.4 1.2 1.8 3 None 12/04 AM 2.3 1.1 1.6 2 None 12/06 PM 1.8 0.6 1.0 1-2 None 13/05 AM 1.6 0.4 0.9 1 None 13/06 PM 1.4 0.2 0.6 2 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills and Laramie Valley. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Grand Valley; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 04:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from this evening through Thursday afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...the unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the DC Seafood Market is expected to flood. Water is expected to approach parts of the Hains Point Loop Road, but it will likely be closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 4:42 AM and 5:00 PM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for East Sweetwater County, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Rock Springs and Green River HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, possible. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Natrona County Lower Elevations, Rock Springs and Green River and East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk, especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of blowing snow will be possible across Sweetwater County during the morning hours.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Strong Winds Expected Thursday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest wind, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...The Wind River Basin, including Dubois, Riverton and Lander. * WHEN...Late Thursday morning into early Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY .Hot temperatures will lead to low relative humidity across far southwestern Nebraska this afternoon into the evening hours. Southerly winds will gust up to 30 mph leading to critical fire weather conditions across far southwestern Nebraska. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FAR SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FAR SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Red Flag Warning for low relative humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for low relative humidity and gusty winds is in effect from late Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ210...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph today. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible Thursday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent Wednesday and as low as 11 percent possible Thursday. * Temperatures...In the lower 90s today and upper 80s Thursday. * Impacts...Weather conditions will become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park Snow Developing this Afternoon continuing into Thursday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. 3 to 6 inches of accumulation. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, the Absarokas, the Tetons. * WHEN...This afternoon through Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although snow showers will develop over Yellowstone and the Absarokas this afternoon, accumulating snowfall is not expected until late tonight. This will include Teton and Togwotee Passes. Plan your travel accordingly.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

