ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, IN

Republican candidate charged with murdering his wife with a flowerpot wins town primary from a jail cell

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DPxM_0fW2WwRR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ewXa_0fW2WwRR00
Boone County courthouse in Lebanon, Indiana.

Paul J Everett/ Wikimedia Commons

  • Andrew Wilhoite won a GOP primary for one of the three open seats on a local township board in Indiana.
  • Wilhoite is currently in jail facing charges for the murder of his wife in March.
  • Police said Wilhoite confessed to striking her in the head with a flowerpot and dumping her body in a creek.

An Indiana man accused of murdering his wife and dumping her body in a creek has won a Republican primary election for a local township board position while in jail.

In the Tuesday primary, Andrew Wilhoite, 40, from Lebanon, Indiana, received 60 of the 276 total votes, securing his position as one of three GOP candidates on the ballot in November, Boone county election results showed.

In March, Wilhoite was charged with killing his wife, 41-year-old Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite, after police accused him of fatally striking her head with a gallon-sized concrete flower pot during a dispute, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Police said that Wilhoite initially lied about her whereabouts but later admitted to killing her and dumping her body over the side of a bridge.

A week before her death, the Indianapolis Star reported that breast cancer patient Nikki Wilhoite had completed a final round of chemotherapy and filed for a legal separation from her husband after finding out he was having an affair.

Her body was found by police on March 26, partially submerged in about three feet of water.

Because Wilhoite has only been charged, but not convicted, of the crime, he is still allowed to run for local office. However, if he is convicted of a felony before the November election, he will be removed from the ballot.

"Under our legal system, every person is innocent until proven guilty," Brad King, co-director of the Indiana Election Division, told the Indianapolis Star.

"If a candidate is ultimately convicted, then depending upon the timing of that conviction, the person can be replaced on the ballot by the political party that has a vacancy."

Wilhoite won his Republican primary on Tuesday for one of the three open seats on the Clinton Township Board.

Only three candidates were running in the Republican primary race, and no Democratic candidates were on the ballot, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Andrew Wilhoite has been incarcerated in the Boone County Jail ever since his arrest, and his next court hearing is scheduled for May 27, the paper said.

If he is ultimately convicted of first-degree murder, he could face up to life in prison, or even the death penalty, according to Indiana state law .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 13

iknowtruthismine
3d ago

I cannot fathom what could possibly be going through the minds of people so clueless that they would actually vote for an already confessed murderer sitting in jail awaiting trial.

Reply(1)
6
Lloyd Gibson
3d ago

wooow a good Republican..Possible Killers, Drug addicts, Domestic Violence, oh to be a Republican.

Reply(2)
3
Related
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa woman asked others on Facebook to kill witnesses in a murder trial

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man convicted of murder allegedly asked a woman to post on his Facebook page encouraging others to kill listed witnesses in his case. Jaquarious Scoggins will spend 50 years in prison for killing a Warren County woman in 2018. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder this month in the killing of Mercedes Wathen, of Cambridge.
DES MOINES, IA
Complex

Man Accused of Killing His Wife Wins Local GOP Primary From Jail

An accused murderer is one step closer to holding public office. According to NBC News, Indiana resident Andrew Wilhoite is among three candidates who won a local GOP primary for the Clinton Township Board. The 40-year-old man reportedly secured 60 out of a total 276 votes on Tuesday, while the other candidates received 110 and 106 votes, respectively. It’s reported there are only three candidates running for three open seats on the board. No democrats are vying for a spot.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lebanon, IN
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Republican Candidate#Flowerpot#Violent Crime#Gop#The Indianapolis Star
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
People

Man Who Killed Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiancé Gets Life in Prison: 'Justice Served'

Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé's killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, and the reality star is satisfied with the ruling. Michael Williams fatally shot Sutton Tennyson, Simmons' former fiancé and father of her 5-year-old son, just outside of Sutton's garage in 2018. Days later, Williams surrendered to police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Tennyson was 37.
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Another judge rips Wisconsin 2020 election investigator for destroying records

A judge directed Republicans in the Wisconsin State Assembly not to delete any records in the investigation of the 2020 presidential election in the state. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn expressed disbelief that she had to issue such an order but emphasized it was necessary because the inquiry is being led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, whose team has said they destroyed unimportant documents.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Alaska Nazi prison gang members convicted in grisly death

Five people affiliated with a Nazi prison gang, including one who legally changed his name to Filthy Fuhrer, have been convicted in the grisly death of a member whose gang tattoo was cut off his rib cage with a hot knife before he was shot and his body was burned, a federal jury in Alaska decided Monday.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Business Insider

Business Insider

488K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy