Oxford, MS

Rebel Rewind: Ole Miss has to win to make the SEC Tournament. Mission accomplished ... for one game, at least.

By Ben Garrett about 5 hours
 3 days ago
Kemp Alderman and Mike Clement

Ole Miss baseball improved its perilous SEC Tournament positioning Friday night.

The Rebels took down Missouri, 7-5, in the first of a three-game series that carries significant postseason ramifications and concludes on Sunday.

With the win, Ole Miss improved to 25-19 overall and 8-14 in league games. The Rebels are 6-2 in series-opening games against SEC opponents on the season but 0-7 in game twos. The teams resume play today at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss freshman left-hander Hunter Elliott (1-3, 3.41 ERA, 53 K, 16 BB) will oppose Missouri righty Spencer Miles (3-4, 6.75 ERA, 43 K, 18 BB).

The stakes for the remainder of the weekend are pretty cut and try.

Ole Miss, Missouri and Kentucky all entered the weekend currently tied for the final spot in the SEC Tournament, and only one of those teams will reach the SEC Tournament, held each spring in Hoover, Ala.

Kentucky leads Tennessee 4-2 in a Friday night game suspended in the eighth inning due to heavy rain. The Volunteers, who the top-ranked team in all of college baseball, a designation once held by Ole Miss early on in the season, dropped the opener to the Wildcats, 3-2. They’ll resume play Saturday afternoon.

Ole Miss was led on the night by sophomore slugger Kemp Alderman.

Alderman, in a career-night, was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate, and he was responsible for three of the seven runs the Rebels scored. Ole Miss, in conference games, was fourth in the SEC home runs and slugging percentage prior to the series.

Missouri (25-18, 7-15 SEC) is now 0-10 in SEC road games.

Miss the action at Swayze on Saturday? We’ve got the highlights.

Comments / 0

OXFORD, MS
