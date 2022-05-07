Mother’s Day Weekend Forecast
Waking up to 50s with a few isolated showers this morning.
Saturday expect highs to stay in the low to mid-60s with a mostly cloudy sky. A few isolated showers are possible east of I-65.
Mother’s Day starts off chilly in the 40s and 50s, but looks warm and sunny by the afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.Download the free News 2 StormTracker App
Then, next week the heat cranks up! Expect 90 or above starting Tuesday next week. We will be flirting with record high temperatures too!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0