Noah Ruggles is back at Ohio State. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Noah Ruggles back with Buckeyes after spring away

Noah Ruggles spent most of the spring away from the Ohio State football program.

He is back with the Buckeyes in time for summer workouts. Ryan Day announced Ruggles return to the football program after needing ‘a little time away’ this spring.

“He needed a little time away,” Day said. “But he’s back.”

Ruggles was one of the top kickers in the country last season, and he figures to be in that conversation next year, too. He is also the top kicker on most early draft boards for next spring.

After time away from the program this spring, Noah Ruggles is back at Ohio State.

New Rapid Reaction presented by Byers Auto

The next phase of the offseason is well underway at Ohio State.

Players are back at home. Coaches are in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and gearing up for a huge recruiting push. And the Buckeyes are ready to get to the next step toward the fall: summer workouts.

Before any of the next steps can begin, though, the Buckeyes assistant coaches met with the media for a massive question-and-answer session following the completion of spring practice.

Lettermen Row was on-hand for the media session with the Ohio State assistants — and the impromptu conversation with Day — so the crew had to get together for a Rapid Reaction presented by Byers Auto.

Lettermen Row staff writer Spencer Holbrook and Tim May broke down what they heard from the Buckeyes assistant coaches and Ryan Day.

What were the biggest takeaways? Who is standing out to head strength staffer Mickey Marotti? How is the leadership side of the roster coming along?

Those were just some of the questions answered Friday morning in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. That’s the summary of the latest Practice Report presented by Byers Auto, the best place to buy a new or used car in Central Ohio.

Ohio State announces two long-term injuries

The promising career for talented running back Marcus Crowley at Ohio State appears to be coming to a close.

And for rising defensive star Mitchell Melton, his career is on pause for a while.

Both players suffered significant injuries in spring practice. For Melton, it likely ends his season before it even got started. For Crowley, he has decided to medically retire after yet another knee injury.

Crowley previously suffered a knee injury in November 2019 during his freshman campaign. He missed an entire season after that, and he’s likely missing the rest of his playing days after another major setback this spring.

Melton missed all of last season due to an injury suffered in spring camp, and a second injury might cost him another entire year with the Buckeyes.

Melton began to rise up the depth chart and push for playing time this spring before suffering the injury during the spring game.

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Ohio State news you need to know.