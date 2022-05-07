ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Scarlet Sunrise: Noah Ruggles back with Buckeyes after spring away

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06FHqb_0fW2WYS700
Noah Ruggles is back at Ohio State. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Noah Ruggles back with Buckeyes after spring away

Noah Ruggles spent most of the spring away from the Ohio State football program.

He is back with the Buckeyes in time for summer workouts. Ryan Day announced Ruggles return to the football program after needing ‘a little time away’ this spring.

“He needed a little time away,” Day said. “But he’s back.”

Ruggles was one of the top kickers in the country last season, and he figures to be in that conversation next year, too. He is also the top kicker on most early draft boards for next spring.

After time away from the program this spring, Noah Ruggles is back at Ohio State.

New Rapid Reaction presented by Byers Auto

The next phase of the offseason is well underway at Ohio State.

Players are back at home. Coaches are in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and gearing up for a huge recruiting push. And the Buckeyes are ready to get to the next step toward the fall: summer workouts.

Before any of the next steps can begin, though, the Buckeyes assistant coaches met with the media for a massive question-and-answer session following the completion of spring practice.

Lettermen Row was on-hand for the media session with the Ohio State assistants — and the impromptu conversation with Day — so the crew had to get together for a Rapid Reaction presented by Byers Auto.

Lettermen Row staff writer Spencer Holbrook and Tim May broke down what they heard from the Buckeyes assistant coaches and Ryan Day.

What were the biggest takeaways? Who is standing out to head strength staffer Mickey Marotti? How is the leadership side of the roster coming along?

Those were just some of the questions answered Friday morning in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. That’s the summary of the latest Practice Report presented by Byers Auto, the best place to buy a new or used car in Central Ohio.

Ohio State announces two long-term injuries

The promising career for talented running back Marcus Crowley at Ohio State appears to be coming to a close.

And for rising defensive star Mitchell Melton, his career is on pause for a while.

Both players suffered significant injuries in spring practice. For Melton, it likely ends his season before it even got started. For Crowley, he has decided to medically retire after yet another knee injury.

Crowley previously suffered a knee injury in November 2019 during his freshman campaign. He missed an entire season after that, and he’s likely missing the rest of his playing days after another major setback this spring.

Melton missed all of last season due to an injury suffered in spring camp, and a second injury might cost him another entire year with the Buckeyes.

Melton began to rise up the depth chart and push for playing time this spring before suffering the injury during the spring game.

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Ohio State news you need to know.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Where does Ohio State football stand in the 2023 recruiting rankings in May? Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class holds 10 commitments after the first week of May, with eight coming after the new coaching staff was in place. Luke Montgomery leads that group as the nation’s No. 43 player and No. 4 offensive tackle. The four-star is one of just two top 100 recruits in the class, joined by Ty Lockwood — No. 100 and No. 8 tight end —but the lack of star power hasn’t hurt the group in the rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Big Commitment

The Ohio State Buckeyes landed a massive commitment on Monday in the form of 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola is the No. 8 overall recruit and No. 3 quarterback from his class, per 247Sports. Over two dozen schools have offered him a scholarship thus far. Even though Raiola could've joined...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Look: High School Football Coach Calls Out Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders called out high school football programs on social media earlier this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach wants his program, Jackson State, to receive the same amount of respect as the Ohio States and the Alabamas of the world when they're at high school programs.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State makes list of top schools for 5-star teammates out of Alabama

Edge rusher Qua Russaw and defensive lineman James Smith are teammates at Carver High in Montgomery, Alabama. The top-rated 2023 prospects could be college teammates, too. They shared their top 11 schools on Sunday, and Ohio State is in the mix for both. There is only one difference between the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Melton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class currently rank?

Nebraska Football’s 2023 recruiting class is no longer ranked in the Top 25 according to ESPN. The Huskers are currently sitting with five commitments for the upcoming recruits. Benjamin Bahmer   Tight End   Pierce, NE   3-star Gunnar Gottula   Offensive Line   Lincoln, NE   4-star Dwight Bootle   Defensive Back   Miami, FL   3-star Sam Sledge   Offensive Line   Omaha, NE   3-star William Watson   Quarterback   Springfield, MA   3-star It’s no surprise that Nebraska has fallen out of the top 25 since ESPN last ranked the upcoming classes. With how much time Nebraska has spent in the transfer portal recruiting players like defensive lineman Ochaun Mathis, Devin Drew, and quarterbacks Casey Thompson and...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Quinn Ewers Names His 'Dream' School: Fans React

Quinn Ewers began his college football career at Ohio State. Apparently, that was not his "dream" school. The former five-star, No. 1 overall quarterback recruit transferred from Ohio State to Texas after one season. Ewers, a Texas native, is saying it was always his dream to play for the Longhorns.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Kenny Pickett addresses hand size concerns following NFL Draft

Former Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett was the first and only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, even with concerns about his hand size. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. At his introductory press conference with the Steelers, Pickett was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Sunrise#American Football#College Football#Byers Auto
On3.com

Kentucky lands commitment from Calipari legacy recruit Adou Thiero

Adou Thiero, a 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Leetsdale (Pa.) Quaker Valley has committed to Kentucky basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. “I chose (Kentucky) because Coach Cal gets people to the league and I’ve known him for a while so I know he wants what’s best for me,” Thiero said to On3. “They also have a sports science center to help prevent injuries and I just think going there and trusting the process, I will be the best player I can be.”
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Elite 4-Star LB Tausili Akana Locks in USC Visit

Akana’s speed, athleticism and explosiveness jumps off the video screen when watching his Hudl Video. At 7v7 events he showcases impressive cover Skills and agility. Akana is one of the dudes who’ll be in the conversation for plenty of accolades come December. He's already committed to playing in the 2023 All-American Bowl.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State celebrates class of 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The lines to get inside Ohio Stadium were long Sunday morning, but the spirits were high as Ohio State University celebrated the Class of 2022. And while spirits were high, graduates, friends, and family gathered to celebrate the accomplishment of finishing their college careers, but that career did not come without […]
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Why commit Peyton Bowen believes Notre Dame has a ‘first-round draft pick at every position’ in the 2023 class

As it currently stands, any college football conversation about the 2023 recruiting class must include mention of Notre Dame. Head coach Marcus Freeman’s first recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the nation according to On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. In total, Notre Dame has 12 players committed: one five star, 10 four stars and one three star. The collective ranking of the entire class is 94.152, which would be Notre Dame’s highest-rated class since at least 2004.
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy