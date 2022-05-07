ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Treya Lam to play Straz Center

By TAMPA BAY NEWSPAPERS STAFF
Beach Beacon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA — Treya Lam will perform Monday, May 9, 7:30 p.m., in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $30.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org. Lam is a...

Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
10 Tampa Bay

St. Petersburg man competes on 'Jeopardy!'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One local man took the stage for "America's Favorite Quiz Show" on Monday night. And before we got to watch St. Petersburg native Karim Oliver compete on "Jeopardy!", he spoke with 10 Tampa Bay to share what surprised him about his experience. He said that while appearing on the show was a lifelong dream, it was a lot harder than just shouting the answers from your couch at home.
Community Policy