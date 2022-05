PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia lawmaker is declaring war on a decades-old problem in the city — illegal dumping. A proposal would hit violators with big financial penalties. The councilmember hopes the high fines will make people think twice. “The fact that folks would think that our neighborhood is literally a trash dump, that they disrespect the neighborhoods, the people in the communities,” Councilmember Cherelle Parker said. Anger and frustration as people continue to illegally dump debris, tires, construction materials and other garbage in Philadelphia. “They are negatively impacting the quality of life, quite frankly wreaking havoc in neighborhoods across the city,” Parker said. Parker...

