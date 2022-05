A white Flint City councilwoman has apologized for calling her Black colleague’s actions “ghetto” during a six-hour committee meeting on Wednesday, May 4. According to the Daily Mail, Eva Worthing of Michigan was heard making the racist remark, leading to a heated argument between her and the other council members. Several of them were Black. The councilwoman later apologized, calling her remark a “knee-jerk reaction” to what she had experienced as unfair treatment.

1 DAY AGO