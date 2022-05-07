ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Spring cleaning: SEPTA starts weekend station closures for deep clean, repairs

WHYY
WHYY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A vigorous cleaning program starts this weekend on SEPTA's Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines through the beginning of August. SEPTA's Andrew Busch said workers will repeat the ritual started as a pilot program last year. A different station will be closed on different weekends, a rotation of closures that will allow...

whyy.org

Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
105.7 The Hawk

This is New Jersey's scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver's license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania's REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Councilmember Proposing Heftier Fines, Increased Enforcement For Illegal Dumping In City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia lawmaker is declaring war on a decades-old problem in the city — illegal dumping. A proposal would hit violators with big financial penalties. The councilmember hopes the high fines will make people think twice. "The fact that folks would think that our neighborhood is literally a trash dump, that they disrespect the neighborhoods, the people in the communities," Councilmember Cherelle Parker said. Anger and frustration as people continue to illegally dump debris, tires, construction materials and other garbage in Philadelphia. "They are negatively impacting the quality of life, quite frankly wreaking havoc in neighborhoods across the city," Parker said. Parker...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

It's Gone! Atlantic City's Small Removes Fish Heads Restaurant

They waited until a rain soaked, blustery Saturday to do the dirty deed. The Atlantic City Marty Small administration has gotten its way. They have removed Fish Heads seafood sandwich restaurant from its long-held place in Gardner's Basin. Owner Gregory "Dredgie" Wood is a good man, who has operated...
Mercury

9 Berks establishments cited for liquor control violations

State police with the Liquor Control Enforcement bureau cited Berks establishments for various violations. Troopers said the following citations were issued in April:. • The Brick House Pub, 1348 Brooke Blvd., Kenhorst, permitting entertainment without an amusement permit on Nov. 24 and Dec. 18; failure to notify the board of a change in manager on June 15 and Feb. 17; storing liquor or beverages not covered by license in February 2020 through February 2022.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Preservation, livability, and the efficacy of Philly's historic districts

This essay appears as part of a Bridging Blocks event on preserving history. Bridging Blocks is a partnership between WHYY and The Free Library of Philadelphia. Historic preservation and livable neighborhoods are mutually compatible priorities. Every time a developer buys up a stretch of working-class rowhouses, brings in a wrecking ball, and five or more floors of condos rise up from the dust with inadequate or no off-street parking, it proves that preservation and livability are joined at the hip by obliterating both.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
