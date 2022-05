Catering giant Compass has hiked its annual sales outlook as it cheered a bounce back to pre-pandemic trading thanks to workers beginning to return to offices worldwide.Shares in the group jumped eight per cent as it saw half-year profits increase to £632 million in the six months to March 31, up from £133 million a year earlier, on revenues up 36.3% at £11.5 billion.It raised its revenue guidance for the full-year from growth of 20% to 25% to around 30% after the first half bounce-back and unveiled plans for up to £500 million of share buy-backs in 2022.However, the firm...

