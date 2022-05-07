ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

In-Laws' Support and Kids Heading Back to School Is Bringing Joy to Indian Moms: Momspresso's Moms Happiness Report 2022

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Momspresso.com, India's largest content and influencer platform for mothers, recently conducted its Moms Happiness Study 2022. After 2 years of grappling with the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, factors driving moms' happiness look starkly different as opposed to the pre-COVID era. The study draws interesting insights...

www.thedallasnews.net

