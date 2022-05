Thousands of cancer patients will be left waiting for years to come as the NHS may not be able to clear backlogs until 2027, experts have warned. Cancer treatment in England has “stalled” in recent months and if the NHS does not improve beyond the current levels it will not be able to address the huge backlogs in care, according to an analysis by charity Macmillan Cancer Support.According to new figures, analysed by the charity, in February 2022 the number of people who should have begun treatment for cancer was 32,000 less than expected.The charity said if the rate stays...

CANCER ・ 21 MINUTES AGO