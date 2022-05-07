ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Isolated rain and cooler on Saturday

By Kyle Grainger
wvlt.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll have an isolated rain chance this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. The heaviest rainfall is behind us from Friday’s nasty storms. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

WATCH: Traffic impacted by scattered storms in East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Traffic in the greater Knoxville area is being impacted by scattered storms with some severe and isolated weather events possible. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay cameras show traffic slow-downs, congestion, and some crashes in real time. The WATE 6 Storm Team says we’re...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Crossville, TN
WREG

‘I’m in a tornado!’: Arkansas farmer catches viral video of storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#North Wind#Iphone
WTVCFOX

Tennessee's first-ever Buc-ee's travel center expected to open in June

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Get ready for beaver nuggets, y'all: Buc-ee's opens in Cumberland County, Tennessee next month. The Texas-based country store and gas station will open its doors along Interstate 40 in Crossville in June of this year, according to their website. It'll be the first-ever location in the Volunteer State.
CROSSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Kingsport Times-News

Breaking and updated: Hail hits Kingsport area Friday

KINGSPORT — Hail hit the greater Kingsport area Friday afternoon, in the Colonial Heights area south of downtown, in the Greenacres area and near Indian Path Medical Center, among other locations. Meanwhile, wind downed trees to the west in Hawkins County and near the Willowbrook Subdivision out Sullivan Gardens...
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

Street Rod Nationals South comes to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – May 6th-8th Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center will turn into a car-lovers paradise at the National Street Rod Association kicks off their south nationals. The National Street Rod Association will take over Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center this weekend May 6th through the 8th for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Lima News

Knoxville offers much to see and hear

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From high atop the Sunsphere, Knoxville’s architectural wonder that was the symbol of the 1982 World’s Fair, I dizzyingly walk around the circular observation deck of the hexagonal tower, taking in the 360-degree view without getting too close to the reflective glass panes that enclose the disco ball-like structure. I don’t like tall buildings, but with the gold dust-layered Sunsphere, I’ve made an exception just for the panoramic scenery. From the pinnacle, I look out over downtown Knoxville, the winding turns of the Tennessee River, the towering red-brick campus of the University of Tennessee, and then farthest away, the mist-cloaked peaks of the Smoky Mountains.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville woman writes city guide for newcomers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Marcy Conway is a mother and an author, two worlds that have collided as she has written multiple books giving her own type of motherly advice. She shares guides to popular attractions within East Tennessee, with her latest being on Knoxville. “I think as a...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy