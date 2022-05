This is one of the most incredible sporting achievements I’ve seen, regardless of event. Everyone comes off the blocks at 0:08 into this clip, one second later the runner realizes her shoe fell off and returns to her starting position. It isn’t until 0:14 that she gets the shoe back on, and starts running. Keep in mind that this is a 200 meter race, so a six second head start is pretty damn significant — but it didn’t matter in the end. By the turn she’d caught up with the pack, then absolutely smoked everyone at the finish line like it was nothing.

