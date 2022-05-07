Nonprofit offers free food at Port Jefferson Station in honor of Mother’s Day

A Long Island organization is offering free food to those in need this weekend in honor of Mother's Day.

The Suffolk County Women's Alliance to End Food Insecurity will be handing out fresh dairy products, fruits, vegetables and a healthy meal kit to families.

It's part of a community food distribution event at Comsewogue High School in Port Jefferson Station. The items will be distributed as first-come, first-serve.

The organization is accepting donations to help them keep up their efforts.