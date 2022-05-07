Oakland doctor described as ‘El Chapo of Opioids’ sentenced to 6 years in prison

An Oakland doctor was sentenced to six years in prison for prescribing opioids for no medical reason.

Robert Delgente has described himself as “Candy Man” and “El Chapo of Opioids.”

Prosecutors say Delgente failed to monitor patients for addiction by ignoring screening tests to determine if they were taking illicit drugs.

They say he also allowed patients to decide the strength and dosage and provided dangerous drug combinations.

Delgente received three years of supervised release once he’s released.