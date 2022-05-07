ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland doctor described as ‘El Chapo of Opioids’ sentenced to 6 years in prison

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Op2RI_0fW2FERG00

An Oakland doctor was sentenced to six years in prison for prescribing opioids for no medical reason.

Robert Delgente has described himself as “Candy Man” and “El Chapo of Opioids.”

Prosecutors say Delgente failed to monitor patients for addiction by ignoring screening tests to determine if they were taking illicit drugs.

They say he also allowed patients to decide the strength and dosage and provided dangerous drug combinations.

Delgente received three years of supervised release once he’s released.

Comments / 8

Related
Centre Daily

Woman accused of shaving her head to fake cancer for scam sent to prison, feds say

A former California woman will serve five years in prison for raising $105,000 in donations by pretending to have cancer, federal officials reported. Amanda Christine Riley, a former San Jose resident, also must pay $105,000 in restitution, a May 3 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern California said. The 36-year-old now lives in Austin, Texas, according to the Mercury News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Inmate slain in California prison is 3rd homicide in a week

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) - California state prison officials in Sacramento are investigating the killing of an inmate who was attacked by several other felons in a recreation yard. Officials said Saturday that Camilo Banoslopez was killed Friday at Sacramento State Prison in Folsom after being attacked by four other inmates.
FOLSOM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
El Chapo
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
News 12

‘It’s heartbreaking.’ Single mom dies after fall from Stamford train platform; fundraiser started for kids

Jaxson is 10 months old and will never know his mother. He's too young to remember the fall that took her life. Jessica Perez, 34, of Stamford, was at the city train station with Jaxson in his stroller last Tuesday afternoon when they fell from the platform onto the tracks. The single mom was rushed to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries and died a few days later.
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Prison#6 Years#Drug Trafficking
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
News 12

News 12

73K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy