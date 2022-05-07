These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 425,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 16.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 19.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 19.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, metro area consists of Fairfax County, Montgomery County, Prince George's County, and 22 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 20.4 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Washington residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 19.0 daily new cases per 100,000 Washington residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Arlington County, Virginia. There were an average of 47.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Arlington County during the past week, the most of the 25 counties in Washington with available data.

Case growth in the Washington metro area varies widely at the county level. In Culpeper County, for example, there were an average of 5.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Washington and far more than the case growth rate in Arlington County.

While Arlington County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Washington area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of May 5, there were a total of 19,061.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Arlington County, the 12th most of the 25 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,871.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Arlington County, unemployment peaked at 7.0% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.6%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending May 5. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

Click here to see all current COVID-19 data for Washington D.C.

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending May 5 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000 1 Arlington County 233,464 47.0 43.8 19,061.6 138.4 2 Alexandria city 157,613 33.9 33.1 20,134.1 119.3 3 Fairfax County 1,145,862 25.4 20.7 15,980.9 126.6 4 Falls Church city 14,128 25.4 32.5 15,012.7 120.3 5 Rappahannock County 7,378 24.9 40.9 14,136.6 135.5 6 Montgomery County 1,043,530 24.5 20.5 16,645.8 195.3 7 Loudoun County 395,134 23.2 17.8 17,745.4 97.2 8 Madison County 13,170 22.6 40.4 18,397.9 311.3 9 Fredericksburg city 28,622 19.3 14.5 18,828.2 146.7 10 Stafford County 146,773 16.6 11.3 20,952.1 119.9 11 District of Columbia 692,683 16.4 31.1 20,491.8 193.5 12 Prince William County 461,423 16.0 11.1 20,925.3 162.1 13 Spotsylvania County 132,833 15.6 9.3 20,531.0 225.1 14 Prince George's County 908,670 14.2 13.3 19,074.7 236.8 15 Charles County 159,428 14.0 14.3 17,888.3 220.8 16 Manassas city 41,174 12.6 1.9 22,324.8 170.0 17 Frederick County 251,422 11.9 10.7 18,418.4 208.4 18 Jefferson County 56,506 11.7 8.8 25,356.6 231.8 19 Calvert County 91,511 11.3 6.6 12,349.3 158.5 20 Clarke County 14,423 9.3 11.6 18,352.6 291.2 21 Fairfax city 23,531 8.9 5.0 8,558.9 182.7 22 Manassas Park city 16,986 8.5 40.4 22,365.5 159.0 23 Warren County 39,492 7.7 6.5 21,804.4 395.0 24 Fauquier County 69,728 5.8 3.9 18,820.3 205.1 25 Culpeper County 51,101 5.1 0.0 22,248.1 289.6

