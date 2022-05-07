ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

ICRC official sees hope for more evacuations from besieged Mariupol

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3atsgr_0fW26r8J00

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) hopes the successful evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will pave the way for more people to get out of the complex, a senior ICRC official said.

"Experience shows that a successful action helps further evacuations because now both sides have seen that it works. We hope that we can now build on this minimum of trust," Dominik Stillhart, the ICRC's director of operations, told Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.

The ICRC and the United Nations have been working to get civilians out from the Azovstal steel plant, which is also the last holdout for remaining Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol, a southern port city that has been reduced to ruins by weeks of Russian bombardment.

Stillhart said that it was "extremely frustrating" that it took weeks of painstaking work to get Russian and Ukrainian authorities on board and to work out logistic details so that combatants at every checkpoint knew when buses would drive by.

Ukraine said 50 civilians were evacuated on Friday, although it accused Russia of violating a truce intended to allow dozens more still trapped underground to depart.

Stillhart painted a dark picture of what lay ahead in Ukraine given the destruction wrought by the shelling of cities.

"You know the pictures from Mariupol: such apocalyptic scenarios could also threaten other cities, such as Zaporizhzhia, Kramatorsk or Odesa. In talks with the parties to the conflict, we express our concern about this kind of warfare. Unfortunately, I see no reason to hope that this conflict will soon be over."

Russia has denied targetting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" launched on Feb. 24 to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Stillhart said the ICRC had little information about people being moved from eastern Ukraine to Russia.

"We can assume that Russia - like almost every warring party - is carrying out so-called screenings: fighters are being arrested, probably also civilians who have worked for the Ukrainian authorities. Both groups are protected under international law, so they may not be tortured or killed, for example. But is this being respected, where do these people end up afterwards? We do not know."

Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icrc#Ukraine#Zurich#Ukrainian#Swiss#Neue Zuercher Zeitung#The United Nations#Russian
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Russia
The Independent

Vladimir Putin sparks more health rumours as coughing president covers up with blanket

Vladimir Putin has sparked yet further rumours of his ill-health after being pictured coughing and huddled under a blanket at Russia’s Victory Day parade.The Russian president had the thick green cover draped over his legs as he sat among Second World War veterans and senior dignitaries to watch a military procession in Moscow’s Red Sqaure to celebrate the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany’s.Putin, wearing a black bomber jacket, was also spotted coughing and was the only person among his group who needed additional coverings to combat the relatively mild 9C weather in the nation’s capital at the time.Another...
HEALTH
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Peek-A-Boo: Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Russian Tank Hiding In The Woods

This is the moment Ukrainian troops reportedly destroy a Russian tank hiding in the woods. The Ukrainian Ground Forces’ 30th Mechanized Brigade, named after Prince Konstanty Ostrogski, said on April 20: “Another racist tank was destroyed by our soldiers.”. According to the Ukrainian military, the footage was shot...
MILITARY
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Laughing Ukrainians Blow Up Russian Ammo Dump On Snake Island

Drone pilots put on a deadly fireworks show when they took out a Russian ammunition depot on the Black Sea’s Snake Island. Footage of the attack shows the Ukrainian marksmen laughing as the tactical drone wipes out not only the ammo but a command post too. Zenger News obtained...
MILITARY
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Yellow Submarine: Russian Sub Flees Ukrainian Attack

This is the moment a Russian submarine tries to hide beneath the Black Sea after it was targetted by Ukrainian forces. The sub – seen sinking below the surface in a video of the attack – is part of the Russian fleet attacking Mykolaiv, a strategic northeastern Ukrainian port.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

429K+
Followers
326K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy