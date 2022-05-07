ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

These Are the Counties In the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqolC_0fW26Oya00 After adding over 425,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 16.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 19.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 19.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Winston-Salem, NC, metro area consists of Forsyth County, Davidson County, Stokes County, and two other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 12.5 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Winston residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 8.0 daily new cases per 100,000 Winston residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Winston-Salem metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Yadkin County. There were an average of 30.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Yadkin County during the past week, the most of the five counties in Winston with available data.

Case growth in the Winston metro area varies widely at the county level. In Stokes County, for example, there were an average of 4.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Winston and far more than the case growth rate in Yadkin County.

Just as Yadkin County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Winston area, it also has the highest incidence of cases overall. As of May 5, there were a total of 29,102.2 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Yadkin County, the most of the five counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,871.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Yadkin County, unemployment peaked at 15.3% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.7%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending May 5. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending May 5 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Yadkin County 37,602 30.4 13.7 29,102.2 303.2
2 Davie County 42,257 14.2 8.5 26,516.3 222.4
3 Forsyth County 375,195 13.9 8.7 24,768.5 211.6
4 Davidson County 165,381 7.0 6.7 26,131.8 238.8
5 Stokes County 45,781 4.4 2.2 24,514.5 377.9

