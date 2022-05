Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner has had a parole application rejected in Germany, according to a report.The convicted sex offender was declared an official suspect by Portuguese authorities last month.According to the Daily Mirror, Brueckner – who was sentenced to a seven-year term for rape in a separate case in 2019 – was denied parole in April due to his “social prognosis”.A spokesperson for the Oldenburg District Court told the paper: “The court ruled there were no grounds for suspending the remainder of the sentence.”Brueckner, who was identified as a murder suspect by German prosecutors in June 2020, has reportedly...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO