Bath County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Bath by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-07 07:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 242 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Daggett impacting Interstate 15 and Interstate 40, moving east at 45 mph. The dust channel is causing multiple traffic accidents along Interstate 15 east of Barstow, CA. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 124. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 51. Locations impacted include Barstow, Daggett, Afton Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs, Ludlow, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Nebo Center and Lenwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northeast Clark County, Southern Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeast Clark County; Southern Clark County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West-southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nevada, Northeast Clark County and Southern Clark County. In California, Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Bath County, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains, La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Mountains; La Sal and Abajo Mountains; Tavaputs Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Eastern Uinta Mountains, Tavaputs Plateau and La Sal and Abajo Mountains. In Colorado, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide, Northwest San Juan Mountains and Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Esmeralda and Central Nye County. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust may reduce visibilities on roadways.
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 04:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Horry BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current.. * WHERE...Coastal Horry County from Myrtle Beach south. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Major, Woods by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Major; Woods The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Woods County in northwestern Oklahoma Southwestern Alfalfa County in northwestern Oklahoma North central Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma Eastern Major County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 309 AM CDT, an area of decaying severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles south of Avard to 6 miles east of Longdale, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Alva, Fairview, Helena, Ringwood, Carmen, Cleo Springs, Meno, Aline, Dacoma, Lambert, Avard, Orienta, Isabella, Capron and Hopeton. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 04:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to one foot of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from this evening through Thursday afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. To the east, inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary`s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 10:04 AM and 10:46 PM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 11:06 AM and 11:38 PM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 11:42 AM and 12:14 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/10 AM 3.6 2.0 2.2 1.0 Moderate 11/11 PM 3.7 2.1 2.2 1.0 Moderate 12/10 AM 3.5 1.9 2.2 1.0 Moderate 13/12 AM 3.6 2.0 2.0 1.0 Moderate 13/12 PM 3.2 1.6 1.8 0.5 Minor 14/01 AM 3.2 1.6 1.5 1.0 Minor
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West-southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nevada, Northeast Clark County and Southern Clark County. In California, Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY .Hot temperatures will lead to low relative humidity across far southwestern Nebraska this afternoon into the evening hours. Southerly winds will gust up to 30 mph leading to critical fire weather conditions across far southwestern Nebraska. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FAR SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FAR SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Red Flag Warning for low relative humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for low relative humidity and gusty winds is in effect from late Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ210...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph today. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible Thursday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent Wednesday and as low as 11 percent possible Thursday. * Temperatures...In the lower 90s today and upper 80s Thursday. * Impacts...Weather conditions will become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dundy RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...013...027 AND 079 FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...013...027 AND 079 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ this morning to 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 05:47:00 Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...North Central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Woods by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Woods A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WOODS COUNTY At 346 AM CDT, very gusty winds associated with decaying showers continued to the north and east of Freedom. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Woods County. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
WOODS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY .Hot temperatures will lead to low relative humidity across far southwestern Nebraska this afternoon into the evening hours. Southerly winds will gust up to 30 mph leading to critical fire weather conditions across far southwestern Nebraska. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FAR SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FAR SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Red Flag Warning for low relative humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for low relative humidity and gusty winds is in effect from late Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ210...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph today. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible Thursday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent Wednesday and as low as 11 percent possible Thursday. * Temperatures...In the lower 90s today and upper 80s Thursday. * Impacts...Weather conditions will become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Garfield; Kingfisher Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kingfisher, northeastern Blaine, southwestern Garfield and southeastern Major Counties through 415 AM CDT At 335 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated gusty winds associated with decaying thunderstorms in an area extending from 5 miles south of Fairview to 7 miles east of Greenfield. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kingfisher, Hennessey, Okeene, Dover, Drummond, Ames, Hitchcock, Loyal, Homestead, Southard, Omega and Lacey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas, Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Southwest San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Eastern Uinta Mountains, Tavaputs Plateau and La Sal and Abajo Mountains. In Colorado, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide, Northwest San Juan Mountains and Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from this evening through Thursday afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...the unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the DC Seafood Market is expected to flood. Water is expected to approach parts of the Hains Point Loop Road, but it will likely be closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 4:42 AM and 5:00 PM.
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 05:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected near vulnerable dune structures. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves expected, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Oceanside Outer Banks, north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beach-adjacent properties and roadways, resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Numerous roads may be closed, including several sections of NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event with conditions peaking through Wednesday, then gradually improving late in the week. The greatest threat of ocean overwash and inundation will occur around the times of high tide. Dune erosion will be progressive and overwash will likely be worse with each successive high tide. High tide will be around 4 AM Wednesday morning and 430 PM Wednesday afternoon. NC DOT is reporting that NC-12 between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe will remain closed through at least Wednesday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 AM 2.5 1.3 1.8 3 Minor 11/04 PM 2.4 1.2 1.8 3 None 12/04 AM 2.3 1.1 1.6 2 None 12/06 PM 1.8 0.6 1.0 1-2 None 13/05 AM 1.6 0.4 0.9 1 None 13/06 PM 1.4 0.2 0.6 2 None
DARE COUNTY, NC

