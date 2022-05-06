ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimball, NE

Kimball street repairs to last through weekend

By Press Release
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIMBALL - The City of Kimball Street Department is doing street repairs over the weekend...

News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice city-wide large item collection underway

BEATRICE - It's city-wide cleanup week in Beatrice. Large item collection of things placed at curbside begins Monday and runs through Wednesday. It's also a first-time experiment for people to register to have junked vehicles towed away. This year, Beatrice residents wanting to discard old mattresses must bring them to the compost site, at the Beatrice landfill. Identification is required but the drop-off is at no charge.
BEATRICE, NE
CBS Denver

CDOT Plans Big Project On I-70 From Golden To Eisenhower Tunnel

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning a lot of projects this summer. One of the areas of focus is Interstate 70 from Golden to the Eisenhower Tunnel. (credit: CBS) In June, CDOT will start work from Golden to Floyd Hill. It’s the busiest stretch of I-70 with more than 60,000 vehicles a day. Drivers will notice changes in speed limits that could shift hour by hour. (credit: CBS) “These speed limit signs adjust to the latest road conditions, so traffic is moving at the safest speeds at that moment to prevent collisions,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. (credit: CBS) CDOT has been testing speed limit changes through the I-25 South Gap Project and said it was successful in protecting construction workers.
GOLDEN, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle accident closes Highway 61 south of Hyannis

HYANNIS - A semi-tractor-trailer rollover accident closed both lanes of Highway 61 south of Hyannis Sunday morning. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a hazmat team was called to the scene at approximately 7:03 a.m. The road was closed between Lynch Road and Apache Lane (25 miles north of Arthur)...
HYANNIS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Randolph awarded safety grant for traffic control signs

RANDOLPH, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community is receiving money to increase its community safety. The City of Randolph was recently awarded a $500 Lean on LARM Safety Grant to purchase traffic control signs. The money will go toward handheld light-up stop/slow signs to accompany fire and rescue vehicles in...
RANDOLPH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Enjoy classic cars, cruising Sidney's downtown during 22nd annual event

SIDNEY - The annual kickoff to summer vacation is coming up in early June in the southern Nebraska Panhandle. The 22nd Annual KSID Cruisin' Night is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 3 along Illinois Street in Sidney. Cruisers in street legal vehicles will be able...
SIDNEY, NE

