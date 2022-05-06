Kimball street repairs to last through weekend

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning a lot of projects this summer. One of the areas of focus is Interstate 70 from Golden to the Eisenhower Tunnel. (credit: CBS) In June, CDOT will start work from Golden to Floyd Hill. It’s the busiest stretch of I-70 with more than 60,000 vehicles a day. Drivers will notice changes in speed limits that could shift hour by hour. (credit: CBS) “These speed limit signs adjust to the latest road conditions, so traffic is moving at the safest speeds at that moment to prevent collisions,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. (credit: CBS) CDOT has been testing speed limit changes through the I-25 South Gap Project and said it was successful in protecting construction workers.

GOLDEN, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO