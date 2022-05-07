Full pomp and circumstance back for WVU Commencement ceremonies, EU ambassador, world-renowned neurosurgeon and celebrated author among scheduled speakers

WHAT: West Virginia University’s Commencement Weekend returns to the Morgantown campus in full force after two years of pandemic-restructured ceremonies with 16 ceremonies over three days

WHEN: Friday through Sunday, May 13-15

WHO: As many as 4,500 spring graduates, President Gordon Gee, Provost Maryanne Reed, Chancellor Clay Marsh, other University officials

Three commencement speakers will receive honorary degrees.

Dr. Michael Apuzzo, one of the world’s best known and respected neurosurgeons, is a faculty member in the Department of Neurosurgery at both Yale Medical School and Weill/Cornell Medical College while also serving as professor emeritus of Neurological Surgery, Radiation Oncology, Biology and Physics at USC Keck School of Medicine. Dr. Apuzzo will address School of Medicine M.D., Ph.D. and Masters graduates on Friday.

Jack Marucci, a WVU graduate, is a leader in the field of athletic training and analytics. Marucci is currently entering his 26th season at Louisiana State University in his latest role as director of performance innovation. He will address graduates during the College of Physical Activity and Sport Sciences ceremony on Friday.

Denise Giardina, a West Virginia native and stalwart citizen advocate, is an award-winning author with six novels, including “Storming Heaven,” “The Unquiet Earth” and “Saints and Villians.” Graduates will hear from Giardina during the Eberly College Graduate ceremony on Sunday.

One commencement speaker will receive a Presidential honorary degree.

Stavros Lambrinidis has served as the Ambassador of the European Union to the United States since March 2019. His previous roles include European Union Special Representative for Human Rights and Foreign Affairs Minister of Greece. Lambrinidis is scheduled to speak during the Eberly College Undergraduate ceremony on Sunday.

WHERE: WVU Coliseum and WVU Canady Creative Arts Center

Friday, May 13

Reed College of Media, 9 a.m., Coliseum

College of Law, 9:30 a.m., Canady Creative Arts Center

College of Physical Activity and Sport Sciences, noon, Coliseum

College of Creative Arts, 12:30 p.m., Canady Creative Arts Center

Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, 3 p.m., Coliseum

School of Public Health, 4 p.m., Canady Creative Arts Center

School of Medicine M.D., Ph.D., Masters (Biomedical Sciences, Health Sciences and Clinical and Translational Science), 7 p.m., Canady Creative Arts Center

Saturday, May 14

College of Education and Human Services, 9 a.m., Coliseum

School of Dentistry, 9:30 a.m., Canady Creative Arts Center

John Chambers College of Business and Economics, noon, Coliseum

School of Pharmacy, 12:30 p.m., Canady Creative Arts Center

School of Nursing, 3:30 p.m., Canady Creative Arts Center

Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, 4 p.m., Coliseum

Sunday, May 15

Eberly College of Arts and Sciences — Graduate, 9 a.m., Coliseum

Eberly College of Arts and Sciences — Undergraduate, noon, Coliseum

School of Medicine Professionals, 3:30 p.m., Coliseum

Tickets are not required. Seating is on a first come, first served basis. The University’s Clear Bag Policy is in effect at both venues. Additional information is posted at graduation.wvu.edu.

For those unable to attend in person, each ceremony will be livestreamed at webcast.wvu.edu with broadcasts beginning a few minutes prior to scheduled event starts.

PARKING: For attendees and guests, free ceremony parking is available at the Coliseum and the Canady Creative Arts Center with shuttle service and at additional parking lots on the Evansdale Campus. Limited handicap accessible parking is available at each venue. A valid ADA placard must be displayed.

The PRT closes for the summer on Saturday, May 7, and will not be an option for transportation to or from commencement.

MEDIA NOTES: Media coverage is encouraged throughout Commencement Weekend. Reporters, videographers and photographers should identify themselves and show proper media credentials when arriving at each venue.

A designated media seating section will be available at the Coliseum near the Blue Gate while media members covering ceremonies at the Canady Creative Arts Center will have access to open seating.

Limited parking for media members is at the Coliseum near the Country Roads gate.

The on-site media contact for Friday and Sunday is Shauna Johnson. The on-site media contact for Saturday is April Kaull. See below for contact information.

The post Full pomp and circumstance back for WVU Commencement ceremonies, EU ambassador, world-renowned neurosurgeon and celebrated author among scheduled speakers appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .