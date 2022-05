MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge has denied motions for acquittals and a mistrial from the three former Minneapolis police officers convicted of federal civil rights charges in George Floyd’s killing. Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were found guilty of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care in February. Kueng and Thao were also found guilty of a federal charge accusing them of failing to intervene to stop fellow officer Derek Chauvin during the May 25, 2020, killing, which was was captured on bystander video that triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing. After the...

