Geary County, KS

USD 475 third grade students experience Ag Day

 4 days ago
There are 6.4 million head of cattle in Kansas. That was one of the facts presented to approximately 600 third grade students from USD 475 during Ag Day at the...

JC Post

Scholarship opportunities will exist for St. Xavier students

St. Francis Xavier School will be offering scholarships to qualifying students for the 2022-23 school year. Scholarships are provided by the Catholic Diocese of Salina through its Scholarship Granting Fund. To qualify students must meet the following criteria:. · Students must be entering grades K-8 and be new to St....
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Junction City student recognized by the KSU College of Education

MANHATTAN — Eight May 2022 graduating seniors from Kansas State University's College of Education, including one from Junction City, are receiving awards from the college for excellence, potential or promise. The awards include the Outstanding Undergraduate Student Awards for excellence in leadership and scholarship. The Outstanding Future Teacher Award...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

KDHE: Free COVID-19 testing supplies for summer camps

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced Monday the continuation of the free COVID-19 testing program for summer camps for the 2022 season. COVID-19 testing is a key strategy that summer camps can utilize to identify early cases and prevent transmission in the camp setting.
KANSAS STATE
County
Geary County, KS
State
Kansas State
Geary County, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
JC Post

$143M school bond passes in Hays USD 489

The $143.5 million bond Tuesday with 3,299 voters voting for the bond and 2,773 voting against it. A question that would help pay for the bond with a half-cent city of Hays sales tax also passed with 3,025 voters voting for the question and 2,036 voters voting agianst it. The...
HAYS, KS
JC Post

Corvias awards two college scholarships to local youth

Corvias Foundation has announced the award of college scholarships of up to $50,000 to two children of Corvias employees, Farrah Fleshman of Riley County High School and Gabrielle Ruffin of Junction City High School. The scholarship program provides recipients with financial support for each of their four years at their...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Superintendent addresses the positives with the H.D. Karns Building

USD 475 has been looking at creation of a grades 6-12 alternative program at the H.D. Karns Building. Students with behavior and discipline challenges at both Junction City High School and Junction City Middle School could be sent there. There was conversation at the recent Board of Education meeting and there was approval from the Board to beef up the staff with an assistant principal and four more core teachers.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Hoisington proposing daycare homes for up to 84 children

In Hoisington, there are five buildings in the northern part of town on Vine Street that used to house 30 apartment units. The City of Hoisington acquired the vacant buildings this past January for $200,000 and considered demolishing the structures to create housing lots. The city then determined to leave one building for a child daycare facility.
HOISINGTON, KS
JC Post

Volunteer Fair in Junction City is being postponed

Organizers inform JC Post that the Volunteer Fair scheduled this Saturday in the Fifth Street Park has been postponed. The next one will be held on Sept. 17. These events are a joint effort of Junction City - Geary County United Way and the First Baptist Church of Junction City.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Kansas high school seniors will soon take civics tests. Can you pass one?

After pressure from state lawmakers, the Kansas State Department of Education will trial a civics test for high school seniors next school year. The pilot civics test could pave the way for a required assessment for all Kansas students, to gauge how effective the state's accredited school systems educate students about the country's history, government and civic principles.
KANSAS STATE
Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

