Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano is announcing her intention to file to continue serving as the Geary County Commissioner for District 1. "For the past 16 months, I have proudly served this community. It has been both challenging and rewarding. My platform in the last election included better transparency, hiring a financial officer, and addressing the issues with our county hospital. Along with the other county commissioners, I have worked hard to get these issues addressed. We currently have a detailed agenda, so the public is aware which topics will be voted on at each meeting. Public comments are allowed at the beginning of each meeting, and meetings are recorded and uploaded so the public can watch at their convenience.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO