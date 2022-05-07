ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinderhook, NY

Kinderhook man arrested for repeatedly raping a child

Mid-Hudson News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINDERHOOK – A 36-year-old Kinderhook man is in the Columbia County Jail on charges involving the sexual abuse of a child. Misael Chun Pastor was arrested on Thursday after an investigation by New York...

midhudsonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Teen arrested for stabbing man in the back

PORT JERVIS – A teenager has been arrested for stabbing a 27-year-old man in the back on April 29, according to Police Chief William Worden. The assault occurred on Lower Church Street in Port Jervis. Chief Worden told Mid-Hudson News that his detective bureau has charged a juvenile with...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man convicted of strangling ex-girlfriend loses appeal

ULSTER COUNTY – Ted Goodwalt, a convicted felon, lost his appeal to have his conviction vacated. The ruling was issued two years after Goodwalt was released from prison early for good behavior. Goodwalt pleaded guilty in Ulster County Court in 2017 to an attempted assault charge for a domestic...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Parolee busted for DWI and weapons charge

NEWBURGH – A New Windsor man on parole for life after pleading guilty to a 2003 manslaughter charge was arrested in Newburgh last week for DWI and felony weapons charges after a traffic stop on Renwick Street in the city. State troopers stopped a vehicle on Renwick Street on...
NEWBURGH, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Columbia County, NY
City
Kinderhook, NY
Columbia County, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#New York State Police#Child Advocacy#Violent Crime#Stuyvesant Court
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sunday night double homicide now considered a murder-suicide

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Two men sustained fatal gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings in the Town of Wallkill on Sunday night. Multiple police agencies responded to the scene that was originally treated as a double-homicide. The original story, first published by Mid-Hudson News can be found here.
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Town supervisor says shooting victim was innocent (VIDEO)

TOWN OF FISHKILL – Town Supervisor Ozzy Albra, referencing a February shooting in the town that involved police officers, declared that one of the victims was innocent. The claim of innocence was made in advance of evidence being presented to a Dutchess County grand jury. Officials with knowledge of...
FISHKILL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy