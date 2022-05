Dealing with thinning hair and noticeable hair loss can be super stressful — but Amazon shoppers have found that this affordable castor oil can help. The Pura D'or Jamaican Black Castor Oil (JBCO) has won over 1,600 customers due to the "huge difference" they're seeing in hair and brow thickness after using it. If the brand sounds familiar, that's because it's known on Amazon for its best-selling biotin shampoo (which has the seal of approval from my 62-year-old mom, too). In addition to its biotin shampoo, the brand has a handful of nourishing oils in its lineup, like the Jamaican black castor oil, that shoppers love.

HAIR CARE ・ 20 DAYS AGO