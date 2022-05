These luxury yachts are priced from $2.5 million and feature en-suite master bedrooms, bathing decks, and 'mini beach clubs' — take a look onboard

The yachts were lined up at St. Katharine's Dock, London. Kate Duffy/Insider.

These Sunseeker yachts have a starting price of $2.5 million and can host up to eight people.

They feature sun decks, master suites with en-suite bathrooms, and mini beach clubs.

We boarded three of the yachts while they were docked at St. Katharine's Dock, London.

The Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The top deck of the Sunseeker sports yacht Kate Duffy/Insider.

Inside the Sunseeker Sport Yacht. Kate Duffy/Insider.

The top floor driving seat on the Sunseeker Sport Yacht. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The kitchen in the Sunseeker Sport Yacht. Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

Outside on the Sunseeker Sport Yacht. Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

The living space in the Sunseeker sport yacht. Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

The main deck has three sitting areas, including an outdoor one. Screengrab Sunseeker's website.

Steering wheel on the main deck with a close look at the console. Sam Tabahriti/Insider

One of the bedroom's inside the Sunseeker sports yacht. Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

Inside the master bedroom on the Sunseeker sport yacht. Abby Wallace/Insider.

One of the bathrooms on the sport yacht. Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

All bedrooms have their own access to a bathroom. Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The Sunseeker Predator yacht. Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

Inside the Predator yacht. Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

The kitchen inside the Predator yacht. Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The wine cooler on the Predator yacht. Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

One of the cabins onboard the Predator yacht. Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

The master cabin inside the Predator yacht. Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

The Predator Yacht also had a cabin with two single beds. Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

Inside the Predator yacht. Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

The Sunseeker 76 yacht. Kate Duffy/Insider.

The top floor of the Sunseeker 76 Yacht. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The yacht has a bar and bar stools. Abby Wallace/Insider.

Outside on the Sunseeker 76 yacht. Kate Duffy/Insider.

The living space on the Sunseeker 76 Yacht. Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

One of the cabins on the Sunseeker 76. Abby Wallace/Insider.

Upstairs on the Sunseeker 76 Yacht. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The yachts were lined up at St. Katharine's Dock, London. Kate Duffy/Insider.

The 76 Yacht at St. Katharine's Dock, London. Kate Duffy/Insider.

These Sunseeker yachts have space for "mini beach clubs" at their stern, and can sleep up to eight people in luxurious cabins. I took a look at the 65 Sport Yacht, the 74 Predator Yacht, and the 76 Yacht while they were docked in St. Katharine's Dock, London.The 65 Sport Yacht was the least expensive of the three showcased Sunseeker yachts, with a base price tag of £2 million ($2.5 million).It can travel up to 35 knots, according to Sunseeker's website. Cruising at high speeds on the yacht is like driving "a high-performance convertible supercar," it says.A Sunseeker employee told Insider that people who purchase the luxury sport yachts don't always sleep onboard, but use them as "day boats" instead.The yacht has a spacious open-plan living and dining area ...... as well as an upper deck, or flybridge, which boasts a driving seat, steering wheel, and control panel, situated just above a sunbathing platform.This seating area, next to the galley, faces the indoor helm where a steering wheel and control panel is located.According to the company's website, a tender can also be placed on the bathing platform, leaving the evacuated space free to be transformed into a "beach club," complete with a bar, fridge, and seating.Comprised of two screens and a spacious control panel, the helm section on the main deck feels very modern.The Sport Yacht has three cabins, including a "master stateroom." The cabin feels rather spacious and features a king-sized bed, a sitting area, wardrobe, and bathroom.The master cabin is also fitted with extra trimmings such as an additional lounge area ...... and an en-suite bathroom. The 65 Sport Yacht can accommodate up to seven people and one crew member.There are three cabins in total, with the option of a fourth one as an added option in the design process. This cabin could be for children as it features two single beds.The 74 Predator Yacht is only slightly larger than the Sport Yacht, measuring 22.8 meters compared with the Sport Yacht's 20.5 meters. It can also travel faster than the Sport Yacht, reaching speeds of up to 40 knots, according to Sunseeker.The yacht, worth nearly $3.5 million, also features open-plan living, as well as a mechanism that allows the cockpit door to be lowered into the base of the yacht, according to Sunseeker.The lower deck has a fully-equipped galley ...... which also boasts a wine cooler.The Predator Yacht also features a master cabin, complete with the option of either a walk-in wardrobe or office space, according to the company's website.The yacht has three cabins – although a fourth can be added – and three en-suite bathrooms, according to Sunseeker.The Predator model also had a cabin with two single beds for children or other guests.It is spacious enough to host up to eight guests and two crew members. Purchasing a Predator Yacht would set you back £3.2 million ($4 million).The last model we visited, the 76 Yacht, was even larger. The vessel stretches to 23.6 meters.It felt more like a floating home, with multiple seating zones and four cabins, each with an adjoining en-suite.The stern of the yacht also boasts a "mini beach club," according to Sunseeker, featuring a grill and bar stools.Buyers can also opt for a jet-ski with a crane, a spa tub, or added sun beds, according to the company website.The vessel has a price tag of £3.25 million ($4 million). Buyers can also pay an extra £376,000 ($471,000) for a package of extras, including LED lights for the side deck and refrigerated drawers under the sun beds.The master bedroom is spacious and even has a sofa situated underneath a long window overlooking the water.Unlike the Sport Yacht, buyers tend to purchase the larger vessels for staying onboard rather than as use for day boats, according to one Sunseeker employee.The employee added that sales of the luxury vessels remained steady during the pandemic, as people gravitated toward open space on the water and away from busy urban centers. "People saw boats as safe places," the worker said.The employee also added that the yachts primarily attracted buyers in their forties, but that the age was "coming down" as more people seek opportunities to spend time at sea.Read the original article on Business Insider