These luxury yachts are priced from $2.5 million and feature en-suite master bedrooms, bathing decks, and 'mini beach clubs' — take a look onboard

By Abby Wallace,Sam Tabahriti,Kate Duffy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6HF5_0fW20Yls00
The yachts were lined up at St. Katharine's Dock, London.

Kate Duffy/Insider.

  • These Sunseeker yachts have a starting price of $2.5 million and can host up to eight people.
  • They feature sun decks, master suites with en-suite bathrooms, and mini beach clubs.
  • We boarded three of the yachts while they were docked at St. Katharine's Dock, London.
These Sunseeker yachts have space for "mini beach clubs" at their stern, and can sleep up to eight people in luxurious cabins. I took a look at the 65 Sport Yacht, the 74 Predator Yacht, and the 76 Yacht while they were docked in St. Katharine's Dock, London.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sm7Y6_0fW20Yls00
The Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht.

Abby Wallace/Insider.

The 65 Sport Yacht was the least expensive of the three showcased Sunseeker yachts, with a base price tag of £2 million ($2.5 million).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iuzBD_0fW20Yls00
The top deck of the Sunseeker sports yacht

Kate Duffy/Insider.

It can travel up to 35 knots, according to Sunseeker's website. Cruising at high speeds on the yacht is like driving "a high-performance convertible supercar," it says.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vpl7r_0fW20Yls00
Inside the Sunseeker Sport Yacht.

Kate Duffy/Insider.

A Sunseeker employee told Insider that people who purchase the luxury sport yachts don't always sleep onboard, but use them as "day boats" instead.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPrh5_0fW20Yls00
The top floor driving seat on the Sunseeker Sport Yacht.

Abby Wallace/Insider.

The yacht has a spacious open-plan living and dining area ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IhNd0_0fW20Yls00
The kitchen in the Sunseeker Sport Yacht.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

... as well as an upper deck, or flybridge, which boasts a driving seat, steering wheel, and control panel, situated just above a sunbathing platform.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9PJm_0fW20Yls00
Outside on the Sunseeker Sport Yacht.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

This seating area, next to the galley, faces the indoor helm where a steering wheel and control panel is located.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDyN0_0fW20Yls00
The living space in the Sunseeker sport yacht.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

According to the company's website, a tender can also be placed on the bathing platform, leaving the evacuated space free to be transformed into a "beach club," complete with a bar, fridge, and seating.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAzoi_0fW20Yls00
The main deck has three sitting areas, including an outdoor one.

Screengrab Sunseeker's website.

Comprised of two screens and a spacious control panel, the helm section on the main deck feels very modern.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcDLv_0fW20Yls00
Steering wheel on the main deck with a close look at the console.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The Sport Yacht has three cabins, including a "master stateroom." The cabin feels rather spacious and features a king-sized bed, a sitting area, wardrobe, and bathroom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03aYP9_0fW20Yls00
One of the bedroom's inside the Sunseeker sports yacht.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

The master cabin is also fitted with extra trimmings such as an additional lounge area ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNtTj_0fW20Yls00
Inside the master bedroom on the Sunseeker sport yacht.

Abby Wallace/Insider.

... and an en-suite bathroom. The 65 Sport Yacht can accommodate up to seven people and one crew member.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33inbY_0fW20Yls00
One of the bathrooms on the sport yacht.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

There are three cabins in total, with the option of a fourth one as an added option in the design process. This cabin could be for children as it features two single beds.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42m5aU_0fW20Yls00
All bedrooms have their own access to a bathroom.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The 74 Predator Yacht is only slightly larger than the Sport Yacht, measuring 22.8 meters compared with the Sport Yacht's 20.5 meters. It can also travel faster than the Sport Yacht, reaching speeds of up to 40 knots, according to Sunseeker.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TOX8x_0fW20Yls00
The Sunseeker Predator yacht.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

The yacht, worth nearly $3.5 million, also features open-plan living, as well as a mechanism that allows the cockpit door to be lowered into the base of the yacht, according to Sunseeker.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31h3Bu_0fW20Yls00
Inside the Predator yacht.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

The lower deck has a fully-equipped galley ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e23Y6_0fW20Yls00
The kitchen inside the Predator yacht.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

... which also boasts a wine cooler.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2meefA_0fW20Yls00
The wine cooler on the Predator yacht.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

The Predator Yacht also features a master cabin, complete with the option of either a walk-in wardrobe or office space, according to the company's website.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fiZtA_0fW20Yls00
One of the cabins onboard the Predator yacht.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

The yacht has three cabins – although a fourth can be added – and three en-suite bathrooms, according to Sunseeker.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1zfv_0fW20Yls00
The master cabin inside the Predator yacht.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

The Predator model also had a cabin with two single beds for children or other guests.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FaS0w_0fW20Yls00
The Predator Yacht also had a cabin with two single beds.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

It is spacious enough to host up to eight guests and two crew members. Purchasing a Predator Yacht would set you back £3.2 million ($4 million).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkLWc_0fW20Yls00
Inside the Predator yacht.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

The last model we visited, the 76 Yacht, was even larger. The vessel stretches to 23.6 meters.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMc4u_0fW20Yls00
The Sunseeker 76 yacht.

Kate Duffy/Insider.

It felt more like a floating home, with multiple seating zones and four cabins, each with an adjoining en-suite.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WynXl_0fW20Yls00
The top floor of the Sunseeker 76 Yacht.

Abby Wallace/Insider.

The stern of the yacht also boasts a "mini beach club," according to Sunseeker, featuring a grill and bar stools.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488XxM_0fW20Yls00
The yacht has a bar and bar stools.

Abby Wallace/Insider.

Buyers can also opt for a jet-ski with a crane, a spa tub, or added sun beds, according to the company website.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcEeh_0fW20Yls00
Outside on the Sunseeker 76 yacht.

Kate Duffy/Insider.

The vessel has a price tag of £3.25 million ($4 million). Buyers can also pay an extra £376,000 ($471,000) for a package of extras, including LED lights for the side deck and refrigerated drawers under the sun beds.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y7RA4_0fW20Yls00
The living space on the Sunseeker 76 Yacht.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider.

The master bedroom is spacious and even has a sofa situated underneath a long window overlooking the water.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5DyY_0fW20Yls00
One of the cabins on the Sunseeker 76.

Abby Wallace/Insider.

Unlike the Sport Yacht, buyers tend to purchase the larger vessels for staying onboard rather than as use for day boats, according to one Sunseeker employee.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTQHO_0fW20Yls00
Upstairs on the Sunseeker 76 Yacht.

Abby Wallace/Insider.

The employee added that sales of the luxury vessels remained steady during the pandemic, as people gravitated toward open space on the water and away from busy urban centers. "People saw boats as safe places," the worker said.
The employee also added that the yachts primarily attracted buyers in their forties, but that the age was "coming down" as more people seek opportunities to spend time at sea.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Tp85_0fW20Yls00
The 76 Yacht at St. Katharine's Dock, London.

Kate Duffy/Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

