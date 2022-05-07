ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe police use new simulator to provide realistic training

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
CHILLICOTHE— Tuesday morning members of the Chillicothe Police trained on their new simulator designed to help with quick decision making and de-escalation techniques.

The training simulator provides a realistic environment where police can practice their techniques whether they be verbally or on the shooting range. It was purchased by the department through a COPS grant. The simulation involves multiple different scenarios that can change depending on the course of action taken by the officer. If an officer comes in calm the person in the scenario is more likely to remain calm while if the officer comes in yelling the person is likely to do the same back. This helps officers train on using their words and recourses to deescalate a situation instead of using their weapons.

"The less force we have to use on somebody the better," said Chief of Police Ron Meyers.

The scenarios range from asking a homeless person to move locations and an autistic kid getting confused in a convenience store to active attackers in a building and backup training with things happening on the entire screen that the officer must pay attention to.

The department is always working on ways to better equip its staff to handle mental heath problems and disturbances that do not require any use of force or weapons.

Many people believe cops use their weapons regularly, but Meyers and Captain Micheal Short say that is far from the truth. In most cases when the police respond to a scene they will not draw weapons unless it is absolutely necessary.

"We have to have good verbal skill," said Short. "We care and try to work with people."

The simulator also provides officers with a shooting range and electronic weapons that simulate real weapons. This range allows for officers to better their aim while also thinking about where the bullet will go after it is shot. Officers have to shoot at a moving target as bystanders run in the background.

Even though officers often respond to calls where no force is needed the department likes to stay up to date on active intruder and shooter situations in case something similar ever happens.

"We owe it to the public to be there," said Short while talking about active attackers.

After each scenario officers are given feedback and data to help them better understand what they could have done differently and how that may have changed things. It also gives them a safe area where they are able to make mistakes and learn from them without harming themselves or others.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Chillicothe police use new simulator to provide realistic training

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

