ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Key Traits Your Dividend Stocks Should Definitely Have

By Justin Pope
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Dividend stocks aren't necessarily the flashiest investments; they don't get headlines on news channels like many of the market's growth stocks. Often, dividend stocks are "boring."

But getting money deposited into your account for doing nothing other than holding shares of a company is a feeling that's hard to put into words. When wielded correctly, dividends are powerful financial tools that can turbocharge your investment returns or fund your living expenses.

Hundreds of stocks pay a dividend, a company's way of saying "thanks" for being a part-owner. However, most of them flame out, eventually cutting their dividend payment when the business goes awry. Make sure that your dividend stocks have these three traits, and you will likely enjoy years of easy money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FUdw_0fW1xqT700

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Revenue growth

This may seem obvious, but it goes deeper than "sell more products, pay more dividends." Consistency is crucial both in life and business, and many companies struggle to raise their revenue yearly.

Industrial companies can see their revenue drop when the economy struggles, and oil companies can experience ups and downs with oil prices. A technology company can grow like wildfire until a newer, more high-tech competitor hits the market. Steady revenue growth is not easy to accomplish over the long term, so hold onto the companies that can manage it.

Consider looking for companies that sell products that are purchased frequently, regardless of the economy, and have strong brands that empower them to raise their prices over time. Colgate-Palmolive has paid and raised its dividend for 58 consecutive years because consumers have been buying its toothpaste for generations. Growth doesn't have to knock your socks off; you're just trying to move the ball steadily forward.

2. A sturdy financial foundation

Next, you want to invest in financially responsible companies. You'll want to make sure that the company can afford to pay the dividend, so look at the dividend payout ratio . Some companies can get away with a higher payout ratio than others, but typically, I like to see a company spend 70% or less of its profits on the dividend.

You also want to ensure that the business doesn't have too much debt. Companies with a lot of debt pay a lot of interest, which is detrimental to a business's health. Checking a company's credit rating with agencies like S&P Global or Moody's will allow you to see whether they rate a company's debt as "investment grade." Companies have to worry about their credit ratings just like consumers do.

Investing in companies with investment-grade credit ratings and a reasonable dividend payout ratio will help you sleep well at night owning them.

3. A commitment to treating shareholders right

The companies that have grown consistently over the years and maintained strong financials are small clubs. The S&P 500 is an index that contains the 500 most significant, most dominant, and longest-standing companies in America.

Yet, just 67 have raised their dividend for 25 consecutive years, a club called Dividend Aristocrats . If you raise the bar to 50 years, the club shrinks further, to just 39, a group called Dividend Kings .

A dividend becomes part of a company's culture, its DNA. Many investors buy shares of these companies solely because they want an income stream they can depend on and that will grow each year. Management teams for these dividend stocks are well aware of this, so they are a great starting point if you're looking to build a portfolio of stocks that will pay you.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Moodys and S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

Warren Buffett has created more than $760 billion in value for shareholders since 1965. Although Apple and BofA are Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings, Buffett has spent far more buying another stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Oil Company#Dividend#Getty Images
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Walmart
CNBC

Stocks are tumbling. Here's what to keep in mind

U.S. stocks have a case of whiplash. Stocks slumped Thursday in one of the worst sessions seen so far this year. During intraday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points or 3%, while the S&P 500 lost 4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped more than 5%.
STOCKS
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends To Not Sell This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said American Airlines Group Inc AAL had a good quarter. However, he believes United Airlines Holdings, Inc’s UAL quarter was even better. When asked about OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX, Cramer said "There’s not enough there at that company." The "Mad...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
183K+
Followers
91K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy