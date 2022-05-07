ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Here Is Warren Buffett's Advice for Beating Inflation

By David Chang
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tmzlC_0fW1xpaO00

Image source: Getty Images

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is widely considered to be one of the greatest investors of all time. His company's recent annual shareholder's meeting, held for the first time since the pandemic, drew 40,000 shareholders from around the world. Many come to listen to Buffett and his partner Charlie Munger's pearls of wisdom on the economy and the latest investment strategy.

Inflation is currently at 8.5% from a year ago, a 40-year high. Unfortunately, workers' wages are not keeping pace with inflation, making many items such as food and gas more unaffordable. During the meeting, a shareholder asked Buffett for advice on what to invest in due to the high inflation.

Invest in yourself

"The best thing you can do is to be exceptionally good at something," Buffett responded. "If you're the best doctor in town, if you're the best lawyer in town, if you're the best whatever it may be... [people] are going to give you some of what they produce in exchange for what you deliver."

"Whatever abilities you have can't be taken away from you," Buffett further added. "They can't actually be inflated away from you. ... So the best investment by far is anything that develops yourself, and it's not taxed at all."

Buffett emphasized that sharpening one's skills and working to be the top of their field are inflation proof. No matter what the dollar is worth, if an individual has a skill that is in high demand, unlike a currency, the skill will continue to be in high demand.

This isn't the first time Buffett has addressed this issue. During the 2008 financial crisis, Buffett stated that the best thing a person can do to protect against inflation was to sharpen their skills and focus on being at the top of their field. Buffett said then that, "the best thing to do is invest in yourself."

Focus on what you are good at

Buffett continued his advice by highlighting the importance of figuring out what one is good at as opposed to relentlessly pursuing a fixed goal. He cited Malcolm Gladwell's 10,000-hour rule, which states that in order to achieve mastery of a skill, it takes 10,000 hours of intensive practice.

"Figure out what makes you good and what you sort of naturally bring to the game. I could have spent 10,000 hours trying to become a heavyweight boxer. I don't think I'd do very good at the end of the 10,000 hours. You stumble into what you really like doing, what you're good at, what's useful to society."

Another way to look at this is increasing your human capital. Your human capital consists of things like your education, professional expertise, financial knowledge , and your health. By investing in yourself and by focusing on what you are good at, you can ensure you receive your fair share despite inflation. This will help increase your financial opportunities and you will be able to charge a premium for useful skills.

Earn up to 5% back and wipe out interest until 2023

Our in-house credit card expert loves this top credit card pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2023 that can help you avoid interest charges on new purchases or pay off debt faster using simple balance transfer strategies. Plus, this pick packs in an insane cash back rate of up to 5% with no annual fee. In fact, this card is so good that our credit card expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Munger
Person
Malcolm Gladwell
Person
Warren Buffett
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Advertising#Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Mistakes to Avoid While Paying Off Credit Card Debt

Don't fall victim to these pitfalls. Paying off credit cards could help your credit score improve and limit the amount of interest you rack up. It's important to approach your debt payoff strategically so the process goes more smoothly. Credit card debt is bad news. For one thing, owing too...
CREDITS & LOANS
CNBC

Stocks are tumbling. Here's what to keep in mind

U.S. stocks have a case of whiplash. Stocks slumped Thursday in one of the worst sessions seen so far this year. During intraday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points or 3%, while the S&P 500 lost 4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped more than 5%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Laughs At Warren Buffett: What Did The Oracle Of Omaha Say?

Elon Musk reacts to Warren Buffett discussing Bitcoin, and his repeated reference of the crypto. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor also responds, saying people can't stop talking about it. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has mocked Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett after his recent annual...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
183K+
Followers
91K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy