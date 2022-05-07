ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

1 Exceptional Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

By Cory Renauer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

This has been a lousy year for growth stock investors. The iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has tumbled a stunning 16% since the beginning of 2022.

Rising interest rates meant to slow down runaway inflation were already making markets nervous about richly valued growth stocks. To make matters worse, Russia's invasion of Ukraine unplugged both countries from the global economy. As is often the case when markets tumble, even shares of terrific businesses with bright futures have lost a lot of ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIfO3_0fW1xmBR00

Image source: Getty Images.

Today, I'd like to tell you about a fintech stock that has fallen around 76% from its peak last fall and looks like a terrific bargain now.

Upstart Holdings is a high-growth stock that fell deep into value territory

Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) soared to unimaginable heights following its market debut in late 2020. When times get tough, though, stocks that already have years of growth priced in tend to fall really fast. At its peak, the market valued this company at more than $30 billion. Now its market cap is a little below $8 billion.

You wouldn't know it by looking at Upstart's stock chart, but this innovative fintech business is growing by leaps and bounds. Last year, total revenue soared 264% to $849 million.

Upstart operates a lending platform that's augmented with artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. By incorporating more data points than the old-fashioned Fair Isaac FICO scores that banks and credit unions typically use to evaluate individual credit risk, Upstart finds creditworthy borrowers who would have slipped through the cracks.

Lenders pay upfront fees and a percentage of future payments to Upstart, but the company rarely keeps any loans on its own books. This makes its operation highly profitable and relatively insulated from economic downturns.

Now that it's way off its peak, you can buy shares of Upstart for around 40 times forward earnings expectations. That's a sky-high valuation relative to most businesses, but not for one growing this fast. This year management expects top-line revenue to soar 65% year over year to around $1.4 billion -- and this is just a drop in the bucket compared to the company's total available market.

Start your engines

Upstart's performance in 2021 was outstanding, even though it was still focused on originating personal loans. This year, the company's expanding into the much larger market for auto loans, and it's going extremely well. This March, Subaru and Volkswagen hired Upstart to modernize the car buying experience at their dealerships.

This year, Upstart thinks it will process around $1.5 billion worth of auto loan transactions. This is a great start, but it's just the beginning. In the U.S. alone, car buyers borrow around $727 billion annually, and according to Upstart, there is a lot less competition for auto loans than there is for the personal loan category it already dominates.

Upstart has hired teams of developers to build out new platforms for small business lending and mortgages. The small business lending category is a little smaller than auto ,and the market for mortgage lending is enormous. U.S. banks originate roughly $4.6 trillion worth of home loans per year.

We'll find out a lot more about Upstart's expansion beyond the limited personal loan market when the company reports first-quarter earnings after the bell on Monday, May 9, 2022. The Federal Reserve Bank's recent decision to hike interest rates by 0.5% will slow down the overall rate of loan origination across the board. Even if it cuts the company's available market in half, there's still heaps of room to grow as the world's first and foremost AI-powered lending platform.

10 stocks we like better than Upstart Holdings, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Upstart Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Upstart Holdings, Inc. and Volkswagen AG. The Motley Fool recommends Fair Isaac. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Personal Loan#Car Loans#Fintech#Upstart Holdings#Upst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 in May

Although stock market corrections can be scary, they're a great time to put your money to work. These three stocks are genius buys for growth, value, and income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Stocks are tumbling. Here's what to keep in mind

U.S. stocks have a case of whiplash. Stocks slumped Thursday in one of the worst sessions seen so far this year. During intraday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points or 3%, while the S&P 500 lost 4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped more than 5%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
183K+
Followers
91K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy