Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding was one for the history books—which they marked almost 11 years ago today. The pair's big day fell on April 29 and took place at Westminster Abbey during a live televised event. The wedding may have been grand, but that didn't keep Prince William from making light of the moment to keep everyone's nerves at bay. According to Marcia Moody's biography, Kate: A Biography ($4.75, amazon.com), the Duke of Cambridge joked with his bride and her father, Michael Middleton, once they walked arrived at the altar.

